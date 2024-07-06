Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 7 here
It's the final day of Summer Games Done Quick! Come take a look at what you can expect for Day 7.
Another glorious week of speedrunning is coming to an end. This year's Summer Games Done Quick is wrapping up today. The world's best speedrunners will run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present for one more day. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Going into the final day, the runners have raised over $1.3 million. Shacknews will be watching this last day intently and will report back with the final totals once it's all over.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. That's $1 million!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 7 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:36 AM
|Penny's Big Breakaway
|Any% Restricted - PC
|Mildew
|1:30:00
|8:21 AM
|Quest for Glory 2: Trial by Fire
|100% - DOS
|davidtki
|25:00
|8:58 AM
|Donkey Kong Country 3
|Any% - GBA
|Tonkotsu
|55:00
|10:00 AM
|Kirby's Adventure
|Any% No Major Glitches - NES
|swordsmankirby
|47:00
|11:07 AM
|WannaFest 22
|Any% - PC
|Woisk
|52:00
|12:06 PM
|Pizza Tower
|Any%, Noise, No Major Glitches - PC
|jadejade
|1:15:00
|1:36 PM
|Another Crab's Treasure
|Any% Restricted Race - PC
|LilAggy, spicee
|40:00
|2:30 PM
|Super Mario 64 Randomizer
|10 Star Blindfolded - Wii VC
|Bubzia
|40:00
|3:25 PM
|Baldur's Gate 3
|Honour Mode Glitchless - PC
|Chronos
|1:00:00
|4:40 PM
|Super Metroid
|Any% Race - SNES
|ShinyZeni, ARC, Oatsngoats, Imyt
|45:00
|5:40 PM
|BONUS GAME 4 - Super Mario Maker 2
|Troll Level Race - Switch
|CarlSagan42, juzcook
|50:00
|6:45 PM
|Elden Ring
|Any% Glitchless - PC
|blanxz
|1:25:00
|9:00 PM
|Super Mario RPG (2023)
|Normal RTA - Switch
|VOoid
|2:45:00
2:30PM - Super Mario 64 Randomizer
This is not Bubzia's first rodeo at GDQ. In fact, he's been showing off with blindfolded Super Mario 64 runs for quite a while. Well, now he's got another trick up his sleeve. He's going to attempt a blindfolded run... on a randomizer. That means he won't know what Star he's attempting until jumps into a painting. Can he still hit his target time? Tune in to find out.
4:40PM - Super Metroid
It's the return of a hallowed institution the way everyone remembers it. Super Metroid is back and we're back to the good old days of the four-way race. Come see how our four runners do and see how many of them make it to the finish line, because there have been some years where that got a little dicey.
6:45PM - Super Mario RPG (2023)
Super Mario RPG has been another institution at Games Done Quick over the years. This will be the first time that the 2023 remake is being featured, so come check out the big differences between this and the 1996 classic and enjoy the final run of the week.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 concludes tonight. Come back to Shacknews at the end of the night for the final totals. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.
-
-
-
-