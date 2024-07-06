Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 7 here It's the final day of Summer Games Done Quick! Come take a look at what you can expect for Day 7.

Another glorious week of speedrunning is coming to an end. This year's Summer Games Done Quick is wrapping up today. The world's best speedrunners will run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present for one more day. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Going into the final day, the runners have raised over $1.3 million. Shacknews will be watching this last day intently and will report back with the final totals once it's all over.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. That's $1 million!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:36 AM Penny's Big Breakaway Any% Restricted - PC Mildew 1:30:00 8:21 AM Quest for Glory 2: Trial by Fire 100% - DOS davidtki 25:00 8:58 AM Donkey Kong Country 3 Any% - GBA Tonkotsu 55:00 10:00 AM Kirby's Adventure Any% No Major Glitches - NES swordsmankirby 47:00 11:07 AM WannaFest 22 Any% - PC Woisk 52:00 12:06 PM Pizza Tower Any%, Noise, No Major Glitches - PC jadejade 1:15:00 1:36 PM Another Crab's Treasure Any% Restricted Race - PC LilAggy, spicee 40:00 2:30 PM Super Mario 64 Randomizer 10 Star Blindfolded - Wii VC Bubzia 40:00 3:25 PM Baldur's Gate 3 Honour Mode Glitchless - PC Chronos 1:00:00 4:40 PM Super Metroid Any% Race - SNES ShinyZeni, ARC, Oatsngoats, Imyt 45:00 5:40 PM BONUS GAME 4 - Super Mario Maker 2 Troll Level Race - Switch CarlSagan42, juzcook 50:00 6:45 PM Elden Ring Any% Glitchless - PC blanxz 1:25:00 9:00 PM Super Mario RPG (2023) Normal RTA - Switch VOoid 2:45:00

2:30PM - Super Mario 64 Randomizer

Super Mario 64

Source: Nintendo

This is not Bubzia's first rodeo at GDQ. In fact, he's been showing off with blindfolded Super Mario 64 runs for quite a while. Well, now he's got another trick up his sleeve. He's going to attempt a blindfolded run... on a randomizer. That means he won't know what Star he's attempting until jumps into a painting. Can he still hit his target time? Tune in to find out.

4:40PM - Super Metroid

Super Metroid

Source: Nintendo

It's the return of a hallowed institution the way everyone remembers it. Super Metroid is back and we're back to the good old days of the four-way race. Come see how our four runners do and see how many of them make it to the finish line, because there have been some years where that got a little dicey.

6:45PM - Super Mario RPG (2023)

Super Mario RPG (2023)

Source: Nintendo

Super Mario RPG has been another institution at Games Done Quick over the years. This will be the first time that the 2023 remake is being featured, so come check out the big differences between this and the 1996 classic and enjoy the final run of the week.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 concludes tonight. Come back to Shacknews at the end of the night for the final totals. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.