Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 6 here
The Games Done Quick team is so close to passing the $1 million milestone!
Hope everyone's not too tired from celebrating the 4th of July or UK elections or whatever else involves fireworks. Try and recover with some Summer Games Done Quick! This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and brings together the world's best speedrunners to run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After five days, the runners have raised over $970,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Who's a good boy?
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 6 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:32 AM
|Stardew Valley
|Skull Caverns 100 Glitchless 4 Player - PC
|Piano_Addict, Lichatton, Terpretor, JulsJewels
|55:00
|7:52 AM
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
|All Dungeons (Swordless) - SNES
|Glan
|1:00:00
|8:59 AM
|Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony
|All Zones Speedrun Melody 2P - PC
|Ehseezed, rawsome1234
|20:00
|9:41 AM
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Co-op Randomizer - Wii
|gymnast86, spikevegeta
|2:45:00
|12:56 PM
|Super Mario Bros.
|Any% - NES
|GTAce
|6:00
|1:09 PM
|Animal Well
|Any% No Flute Warps NMG - PC
|HackaKat
|16:00
|1:38 PM
|Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom
|Any% Race - PC
|Forrest, Ouro
|32:00
|2:30 PM
|Evil Zone
|Tournament Finals - PSX
|CavemanDCJ, Dr4gonBlitz
|1:05:00
|4:15 PM
|Super Mario World
|Kaizo Relay Race - SNES
|Team Groovy Goombas vs. Team Funky Fuzzies
|2:00:00
|6:30 PM
|BONUS GAME 3 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Defeat Ganon No SRM - GC
|dannyb
|20:00
|7:10 PM
|WACCA Reverse
|Arcade Showcase - WACCA Arcade Machine
|nb1rs
|1:00:00
|8:51 PM
|Grand Poo World 3
|Any% - SNES
|MrMightyMouse
|1:10:00
|10:46 PM
|Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
|Extreme NG+ - PS3
|JosephJoestar316
|2:00:00
|12:53 AM
|Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion
|Arrange original - PC
|Raeicun
|45:00
|1:45 AM
|Omno
|Any% - PC
|Ish
|32:00
|2:24 AM
|Lords of Exile
|Any%, Lyria - PC
|DanTheVP
|34:00
|3:05 AM
|Levelhead
|Any% - Xbox Series X
|IllegallySam
|50:00
|4:02 AM
|Hyperbolica
|Any% - PC
|bobbyburm
|23:00
|4:32 AM
|Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils
|Any% - Belle (No Spark Bangle) - PC
|MetroidCrime
|13:00
|4:52 AM
|Gravity Circuit
|Any% Normal Mode - PC
|GaussMkII
|53:00
|5:52 AM
|Penny's Big Breakaway
|Any% Restricted - PC
|Mildew
|1:30:00
6:32AM - Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is another game that doesn't get a lot of shine at GDQ events, but it's getting a special run this time around. Four runners will team up to run through the Skull Caverns. It's a rare peek at what it means to speedrun this game, so give it a look.
1:09PM - Animal Well
One of the best indie games of the year is making its GDQ debut on Friday. Many players are still trying to make their way through Animal Well's labyrinthine design, so one can imagine that the optimal speedrunning routes are still being laid out. HackaKat is looking to run through it in just 16 minutes, so come check it out.
4:15AM - Super Mario World Kaizo Relay Race
The Kaizo Relay Races for Super Mario World are always a big-time Games Done Quick highlight. Eight of the best streamers from the kaizo community are going 4-on-4. Who will take home the victory? I don't know about anybody else, but I wouldn't bet against Team Funky Fuzzies, because any team that has the 1-2 punch of Shoujo and shovda should not be trifled with.
If you want an idea of how good these get, just watch the one from SGDQ 2022 embedded above.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 6 here
Summer Games Done Quick 2024🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $990,004 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 6th day and runs until the 6th.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Metroid, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Tomb Raider I-III, modern games like Balatro, Elden Ring and ANIMAL WELL, and even some silly games like Birds Aren't Real: The Game and Muscle March will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/sgdq-2024/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (posted a few hours after finish of run)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
