Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 6 here

Hope everyone's not too tired from celebrating the 4th of July or UK elections or whatever else involves fireworks. Try and recover with some Summer Games Done Quick! This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and brings together the world's best speedrunners to run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After five days, the runners have raised over $970,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 5. Who's a good boy?

Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 6 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 6, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:32 AM Stardew Valley Skull Caverns 100 Glitchless 4 Player - PC Piano_Addict, Lichatton, Terpretor, JulsJewels 55:00 7:52 AM The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past All Dungeons (Swordless) - SNES Glan 1:00:00 8:59 AM Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony All Zones Speedrun Melody 2P - PC Ehseezed, rawsome1234 20:00 9:41 AM The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Co-op Randomizer - Wii gymnast86, spikevegeta 2:45:00 12:56 PM Super Mario Bros. Any% - NES GTAce 6:00 1:09 PM Animal Well Any% No Flute Warps NMG - PC HackaKat 16:00 1:38 PM Yellow Taxi Goes Vroom Any% Race - PC Forrest, Ouro 32:00 2:30 PM Evil Zone Tournament Finals - PSX CavemanDCJ, Dr4gonBlitz 1:05:00 4:15 PM Super Mario World Kaizo Relay Race - SNES Team Groovy Goombas vs. Team Funky Fuzzies 2:00:00 6:30 PM BONUS GAME 3 - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Defeat Ganon No SRM - GC dannyb 20:00 7:10 PM WACCA Reverse Arcade Showcase - WACCA Arcade Machine nb1rs 1:00:00 8:51 PM Grand Poo World 3 Any% - SNES MrMightyMouse 1:10:00 10:46 PM Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Extreme NG+ - PS3 JosephJoestar316 2:00:00 12:53 AM Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion Arrange original - PC Raeicun 45:00 1:45 AM Omno Any% - PC Ish 32:00 2:24 AM Lords of Exile Any%, Lyria - PC DanTheVP 34:00 3:05 AM Levelhead Any% - Xbox Series X IllegallySam 50:00 4:02 AM Hyperbolica Any% - PC bobbyburm 23:00 4:32 AM Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils Any% - Belle (No Spark Bangle) - PC MetroidCrime 13:00 4:52 AM Gravity Circuit Any% Normal Mode - PC GaussMkII 53:00 5:52 AM Penny's Big Breakaway Any% Restricted - PC Mildew 1:30:00

6:32AM - Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is another game that doesn't get a lot of shine at GDQ events, but it's getting a special run this time around. Four runners will team up to run through the Skull Caverns. It's a rare peek at what it means to speedrun this game, so give it a look.

1:09PM - Animal Well

Animal Well

One of the best indie games of the year is making its GDQ debut on Friday. Many players are still trying to make their way through Animal Well's labyrinthine design, so one can imagine that the optimal speedrunning routes are still being laid out. HackaKat is looking to run through it in just 16 minutes, so come check it out.

4:15AM - Super Mario World Kaizo Relay Race

The Kaizo Relay Races for Super Mario World are always a big-time Games Done Quick highlight. Eight of the best streamers from the kaizo community are going 4-on-4. Who will take home the victory? I don't know about anybody else, but I wouldn't bet against Team Funky Fuzzies, because any team that has the 1-2 punch of Shoujo and shovda should not be trifled with.

If you want an idea of how good these get, just watch the one from SGDQ 2022 embedded above.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.