Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 3 here The world's best speedrunners have raised over $290,000 in just two days.

We're continuing through the week with the return of Summer Games Done Quick. This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and unites the world's top speedrunners to run through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After two days, the runners have raised over $290,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. DANCE PARTY!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:04 AM Wario Land Any% - Virtual Boy swordsmankirby 22:00 6:36 AM Dodo Peak All Levels, NG+ - PC Uncle Slam 29:00 7:20 AM Ninja Gaiden Any% - NES The Retro Runner 15:00 7:50 AM Little Samson Any% Easy (No Oob) - Famicom Ryan Ford 16:00 8:23 AM Mega Man X5 Any% - PS Starwin 27:00 9:05 AM Mega Man 4 Any% - NES ColonelFatso 43:00 9:55 AM Sunset Riders Beat the Game (Co-op) Normal JackRock, Space Coast Gaming 25:00 10:27 AM Chibi-Robo! 1v1 Lockout Bingo Race Kobazco, Jaxler 28:00 11:20 AM Sonic Robo Blast 2 Sonic (All Emeralds) - PC Argick 40:00 11:57 AM Katamari Forever All Goals (Any) Harutomo 1:00:00 1:04 PM Blazing Chrome Arcade Mode (Normal) Gun Kirthar 30:00 1:41 PM Astral Chain Any% - Switch Ratyu 45:00 2:41 PM Quake 2 Enhanced N64 Maps/Easy/100% Kills/100% Secrets - PC Greenalink 38:00 3:31 PM Dishonored Glitchless - PC FOK 30:00 4:15 PM Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Any% - PC tapioca 1:30:00 5:52 PM Mass Effect Any% NG+ - PC Sanjan 1:08:00 7:25 PM Outer Wilds 100% Base Game Shipless - PC ptminsker 1:15:00 8:55 PM Undertale Yellow True Pacifist - PC KyoshiCadre 1:17:00 10:29 PM My Friendly Neighborhood CEO% - PC Slyton 38:00 11:14 PM Lufia 2: Rise of the Sinistrals Any% No Major Glitches/No Manipulation - SNES puwexll 4:20:00 3:53 AM Gunbrella Any% - PC Ozmourn 1:00:00 5:00 AM Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves Episode 1 - PS3 Nave357 1:00:00

9:55AM - Sunset Riders

Normally, Games Done Quick turns to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles when it comes time for some classic arcade action. For this year, they remembered the old-school Sunset Riders from Konami. Come relive this game from the arcade glory days with this co-op run.

1:41PM - Astral Chain

Astral Chain

Source: PlatinumGames

PlatinumGames' hits are always a treat when they come to GDQ. With that said, it isn't often we see the Switch-exclusive Astral Chain. Come enjoy this underrated hack-and-slasher, which is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

2:41PM - Quake 2

Quake 2

Source: Bethesda Softworks

We wouldn't want to betray our roots as a Quake fansite by overlooking this exciting GDQ run of the recently released Quake 2 remaster. This will feature the previously unreleased N64 maps, so come check out this run through some of the rarely seen corners of this all-time classic.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.