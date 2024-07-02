Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 3 here
The world's best speedrunners have raised over $290,000 in just two days.
We're continuing through the week with the return of Summer Games Done Quick. This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and unites the world's top speedrunners to run through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After two days, the runners have raised over $290,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. DANCE PARTY!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 3 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:04 AM
|Wario Land
|Any% - Virtual Boy
|swordsmankirby
|22:00
|6:36 AM
|Dodo Peak
|All Levels, NG+ - PC
|Uncle Slam
|29:00
|7:20 AM
|Ninja Gaiden
|Any% - NES
|The Retro Runner
|15:00
|7:50 AM
|Little Samson
|Any% Easy (No Oob) - Famicom
|Ryan Ford
|16:00
|8:23 AM
|Mega Man X5
|Any% - PS
|Starwin
|27:00
|9:05 AM
|Mega Man 4
|Any% - NES
|ColonelFatso
|43:00
|9:55 AM
|Sunset Riders
|Beat the Game (Co-op) Normal
|JackRock, Space Coast Gaming
|25:00
|10:27 AM
|Chibi-Robo!
|1v1 Lockout Bingo Race
|Kobazco, Jaxler
|28:00
|11:20 AM
|Sonic Robo Blast 2
|Sonic (All Emeralds) - PC
|Argick
|40:00
|11:57 AM
|Katamari Forever
|All Goals (Any)
|Harutomo
|1:00:00
|1:04 PM
|Blazing Chrome
|Arcade Mode (Normal) Gun
|Kirthar
|30:00
|1:41 PM
|Astral Chain
|Any% - Switch
|Ratyu
|45:00
|2:41 PM
|Quake 2 Enhanced
|N64 Maps/Easy/100% Kills/100% Secrets - PC
|Greenalink
|38:00
|3:31 PM
|Dishonored
|Glitchless - PC
|FOK
|30:00
|4:15 PM
|Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|Any% - PC
|tapioca
|1:30:00
|5:52 PM
|Mass Effect
|Any% NG+ - PC
|Sanjan
|1:08:00
|7:25 PM
|Outer Wilds
|100% Base Game Shipless - PC
|ptminsker
|1:15:00
|8:55 PM
|Undertale Yellow
|True Pacifist - PC
|KyoshiCadre
|1:17:00
|10:29 PM
|My Friendly Neighborhood
|CEO% - PC
|Slyton
|38:00
|11:14 PM
|Lufia 2: Rise of the Sinistrals
|Any% No Major Glitches/No Manipulation - SNES
|puwexll
|4:20:00
|3:53 AM
|Gunbrella
|Any% - PC
|Ozmourn
|1:00:00
|5:00 AM
|Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves
|Episode 1 - PS3
|Nave357
|1:00:00
9:55AM - Sunset Riders
Normally, Games Done Quick turns to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles when it comes time for some classic arcade action. For this year, they remembered the old-school Sunset Riders from Konami. Come relive this game from the arcade glory days with this co-op run.
1:41PM - Astral Chain
PlatinumGames' hits are always a treat when they come to GDQ. With that said, it isn't often we see the Switch-exclusive Astral Chain. Come enjoy this underrated hack-and-slasher, which is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary.
2:41PM - Quake 2
We wouldn't want to betray our roots as a Quake fansite by overlooking this exciting GDQ run of the recently released Quake 2 remaster. This will feature the previously unreleased N64 maps, so come check out this run through some of the rarely seen corners of this all-time classic.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 3 here
Summer Games Done Quick 2023🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $306,917 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 3rd day and runs until the 6th.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Metroid, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Tomb Raider I-III, modern games like Balatro, Elden Ring and ANIMAL WELL, and even some silly games like Birds Aren't Real: The Game and Muscle March will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/sgdq-2024/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (about 24 hours later)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
Now: Killing Time - Good Ending - Macintosh
Next: Virtual Boy Wario Land - Virtual Boy
Then: Dodo Peak
Soon: Ninja Gaiden
Killing Time is being run by tbcr and is expepected to take 40 minutes.
Catch tbcr at: https://twitch.tv/tbcr_ Twitter: theoriginaltbcr
JD Puppy will be hosting.
Now: Virtual Boy Wario Land - Any% - Virtual Boy
Next: Dodo Peak - PC
Then: Ninja Gaiden
Soon: Little Samson
Virtual Boy Wario Land is being run by swordsmankirby and is expepected to take 22 minutes.
Catch swordsmankirby at: https://www.twitch.tv/swordsmankirby Youtube: swordsmankirby Twitter: swordsmankirby
Commentating will be: Allegro
JD Puppy will be hosting.
Now: Dodo Peak - All Levels, NG+ - PC
Next: Ninja Gaiden - NES
Then: Little Samson
Soon: Mega Man X5
Dodo Peak is being run by Uncle Slam and is expepected to take 29 minutes.
Catch Uncle Slam at: https://www.twitch.tv/iamuncleslam
Commentating will be: Asuka424
spef will be hosting.
Now: Ninja Gaiden - Low% - NES
Next: Little Samson - Famicom
Then: Mega Man X5
Soon: Mega Man 4
Ninja Gaiden is being run by The Retro Runner and is expepected to take 20 minutes.
Catch The Retro Runner at: https://twitch.tv/TheRetroRunner Twitter: retro_runner
Commentating will be: Aquas, Lozcardsfan, Slackanater
spef will be hosting.
Now: Little Samson - Any% Easy (No Oob) - Famicom
Next: Mega Man X5 - PS
Then: Mega Man 4
Soon: Sunset Riders
Little Samson is being run by Ryan Ford and is expepected to take 16 minutes.
Catch Ryan Ford at: https://www.twitch.tv/ryan_ford522 Twitter: ryan_ford522
Commentating will be: stevetvonline
spef will be hosting.
