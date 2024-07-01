Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 2 here
Summer Games Done Quick has raised a little over $110,000 in under 24 hours. We move on to Day 2 and a handful of exciting GDQ debuts.
The month of June has come to an end, but Games Done Quick has not. We're now in the middle of Summer Games Done Quick 2024. This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and bring the world's top speedrunners together to run through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $110,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. Here's some poetry to get your week started.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:26 AM
|Puggsy
|Any% - Genesis
|Drex
|28:00
|7:01 AM
|Lone Fungus
|True Ending (Explorer) - PC
|Quacksilver
|37:00
|7:48 AM
|Turnip Boy Robs A Bank
|Any% (Playstyle A) - PC
|happybythree
|40:00
|8:43 AM
|Chameleon Twist
|All Levels - N64
|LivelyRaccoon
|25:00
|9:15 AM
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|100% - Switch
|Curtissimo41
|1:10:00
|10:40 AM
|Sonic Project 06
|Any% - PC
|Stelmo98
|28:00
|11:20 AM
|Sonic Robo Blast 2
|Sonic (All Emeralds) - PC
|Argick
|40:00
|12:07 PM
|Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles
|All Emeralds - Genesis
|TheSoundDefense
|1:00:00
|1:22 PM
|Pepper Grinder
|Any% - PC
|shovelclaws
|35:00
|2:04 PM
|Bomberman 64
|100% - N64
|LivelyRaccoon
|1:45:00
|4:00 PM
|Splatoon 2
|All Journal Entries - PC
|Hectique
|50:00
|5:05 PM
|BONUS GAME 1 - Balatro
|3 Deck Random Seed, Skipless - PC
|Cixah
|45:00
|5:57 PM
|Celeste Custom Maps: Monika's D-Sides
|Dny% - PC
|carrarium
|1:10:00
|7:22 PM
|Metroid Fusion
|100% - GBA
|monkeysmb
|1:45:00
|9:22 PM
|Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
|Any% (Out of Bounds, Unrestricted) - PC
|Nerd_Squared
|20:00
|9:49 PM
|Alan Wake 2
|Alan% (Initiation Only) - PS5
|suavepeanut
|1:05:00
|11:05 PM
|Doom 64 (2020)
|Watch Me Die-Speed - PC
|ZELLLOOO
|55:00
|12:15 AM
|Outlast 2
|No Checkpoint Killing (Cutscene Skip) - PC
|sharkhat87
|45:00
|1:07 AM
|Maid of Sker
|Console Glitchless (Bad Ending) - PS5
|Asuka424
|38:00
|1:52 AM
|Castlevania Legends
|Any% (Standard Mode) - Switch
|TempestMask1000
|33:00
|2:32 AM
|Haunted Castle
|1CC Attempt - PS4
|LRock617
|15:00
|2:57 AM
|Star Trek DS9: Crossroads of Time
|Any% - SNES
|Sathdresh
|36:00
|3:40 AM
|The Terminator: SkyNET
|Any% - MS-DOS
|tbcr
|18:00
|4:07 AM
|Killing Time
|Good Ending - Mac
|tbcr
|40:00
|4:54 AM
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|Any% - PC
|LifeLike
|20:00
|5:21 AM
|Wario Land
|Any% - Virtual Boy
|swordsmankirby
|22:00
|5:53 AM
|Dodo Peak
|All Levels, NG+ - PC
|Uncle Slam
|29:00
4:00PM - Spelunky
Spelunky is a last-gen game that still holds up incredibly well, especially when you dive in with the All Journal Entries category. Watch Hectique try and complete it in under an hour.
5:05PM - Balatro
Here's the first incentive run of the week and it's a big one. If the donation threshhold is reached, Balatro will make its Games Done Quick debut and it's worth checking out to see how a game like this even gets run in just 45 minutes. Get your donations ready for this one.
9:49PM - Alan Wake 2
Another Games Done Quick debut has entered the arena. It's Alan Wake 2 and suavepeanut will look to complete it playing mainly as Alan. The target time is 1:05:00, so let's see how far Alan can be taken. Sad we'll have to skip the musical number.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 2 here
Summer Games Done Quick 2023🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $120,743 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 2nd day and runs until the 6th.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Metroid, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Tomb Raider I-III, modern games like Balatro, Elden Ring and ANIMAL WELL, and even some silly games like Birds Aren't Real: The Game and Muscle March will be played through, so there is something for everyone!
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Now: Puggsy - Any% - Genesis
Next: Lone Fungus - PC
Then: Turnip Boy Robs A Bank
Soon: Chameleon Twist
Puggsy is being run by Drex and is expepected to take 28 minutes.
Catch Drex at: https://twitch.tv/drex23
Commentating will be: eon, sharif
Xenadir will be hosting.
Now: Lone Fungus - True Ending (Explorer) - PC
Next: Turnip Boy Robs A Bank - PC
Then: Chameleon Twist
Soon: Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
Lone Fungus is being run by Quacksilver and is expepected to take 37 minutes.
Catch Quacksilver at: https://twitch.tv/quacksilverplays Twitter: quacksilverduck
Commentating will be: allison8bit
Xenadir will be hosting.
Now: Turnip Boy Robs A Bank - Any% (Playstyle A) - PC
Next: Chameleon Twist - N64
Then: Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
Soon: Sonic Project 06
Turnip Boy Robs A Bank is being run by happybythree and is expepected to take 40 minutes.
Catch happybythree at: https://www.twitch.tv/happybythree Twitter: boschlikesbooks
Commentating will be: Carson, EldritchWolfie
Xenadir will be hosting.
