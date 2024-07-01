Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 2 here Summer Games Done Quick has raised a little over $110,000 in under 24 hours. We move on to Day 2 and a handful of exciting GDQ debuts.

The month of June has come to an end, but Games Done Quick has not. We're now in the middle of Summer Games Done Quick 2024. This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and bring the world's top speedrunners together to run through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After one day, the runners have raised over $110,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. Here's some poetry to get your week started.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 2 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:26 AM Puggsy Any% - Genesis Drex 28:00 7:01 AM Lone Fungus True Ending (Explorer) - PC Quacksilver 37:00 7:48 AM Turnip Boy Robs A Bank Any% (Playstyle A) - PC happybythree 40:00 8:43 AM Chameleon Twist All Levels - N64 LivelyRaccoon 25:00 9:15 AM Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 100% - Switch Curtissimo41 1:10:00 10:40 AM Sonic Project 06 Any% - PC Stelmo98 28:00 11:20 AM Sonic Robo Blast 2 Sonic (All Emeralds) - PC Argick 40:00 12:07 PM Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles All Emeralds - Genesis TheSoundDefense 1:00:00 1:22 PM Pepper Grinder Any% - PC shovelclaws 35:00 2:04 PM Bomberman 64 100% - N64 LivelyRaccoon 1:45:00 4:00 PM Splatoon 2 All Journal Entries - PC Hectique 50:00 5:05 PM BONUS GAME 1 - Balatro 3 Deck Random Seed, Skipless - PC Cixah 45:00 5:57 PM Celeste Custom Maps: Monika's D-Sides Dny% - PC carrarium 1:10:00 7:22 PM Metroid Fusion 100% - GBA monkeysmb 1:45:00 9:22 PM Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 Any% (Out of Bounds, Unrestricted) - PC Nerd_Squared 20:00 9:49 PM Alan Wake 2 Alan% (Initiation Only) - PS5 suavepeanut 1:05:00 11:05 PM Doom 64 (2020) Watch Me Die-Speed - PC ZELLLOOO 55:00 12:15 AM Outlast 2 No Checkpoint Killing (Cutscene Skip) - PC sharkhat87 45:00 1:07 AM Maid of Sker Console Glitchless (Bad Ending) - PS5 Asuka424 38:00 1:52 AM Castlevania Legends Any% (Standard Mode) - Switch TempestMask1000 33:00 2:32 AM Haunted Castle 1CC Attempt - PS4 LRock617 15:00 2:57 AM Star Trek DS9: Crossroads of Time Any% - SNES Sathdresh 36:00 3:40 AM The Terminator: SkyNET Any% - MS-DOS tbcr 18:00 4:07 AM Killing Time Good Ending - Mac tbcr 40:00 4:54 AM Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Any% - PC LifeLike 20:00 5:21 AM Wario Land Any% - Virtual Boy swordsmankirby 22:00 5:53 AM Dodo Peak All Levels, NG+ - PC Uncle Slam 29:00

4:00PM - Spelunky

Spelunky

Source: Mossmouth

Spelunky is a last-gen game that still holds up incredibly well, especially when you dive in with the All Journal Entries category. Watch Hectique try and complete it in under an hour.

5:05PM - Balatro

Balatro

Source: Playstack

Here's the first incentive run of the week and it's a big one. If the donation threshhold is reached, Balatro will make its Games Done Quick debut and it's worth checking out to see how a game like this even gets run in just 45 minutes. Get your donations ready for this one.

9:49PM - Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2

Source: Epic Games

Another Games Done Quick debut has entered the arena. It's Alan Wake 2 and suavepeanut will look to complete it playing mainly as Alan. The target time is 1:05:00, so let's see how far Alan can be taken. Sad we'll have to skip the musical number.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.