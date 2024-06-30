Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 1 here
Summer Games Done Quick has returned to raise money for Doctors Without Borders.
Summer is upon us and that means it's time for a beloved tradition to continue. It's time for Summer Games Done Quick. This year's SGDQ during July 4th week and bring the world's top speedrunners together to run through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As is the case every year, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 1 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|9:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|--
|--
|30:00
|10:00 AM
|Yoshi's Story
|All Melons - Wii VC
|Dan Salvato
|1:45:00
|12:00 PM
|Minecraft Dungeons
|Blind Tower - PC
|MonkeyyMan
|35:00
|12:50 PM
|Mega Man 9
|Any% - Wii
|Slurpeeninja
|35:00
|1:52 PM
|Ratchet & Clank
|All Gold Bolts - PS3
|marathonman
|1:00:00
|3:07 PM
|Splatoon 3: Side Order
|NG+ (Marie's Palette) - Switch
|TonesBalones
|30:00
|4:00 PM
|Pokemon Violet
|Teal Mask - Switch
|ThomasPatrickWX
|1:55:00
|6:04 PM
|Halo 2
|Legendary - PC
|Zoo
|1:30:00
|7:49 PM
|Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
|Tomb Raider I Any% Glitched - PC
|Beckski
|1:12:00
|9:16 PM
|Enter the Gungeon
|Rainbow Turbo All Floors (No AWP) Race - PC
|RadRingtail, DanTheVP
|45:00
|10:08 PM
|Bayonetta 2
|Any% Rosa (Easy) - Switch
|a_variety_pack
|1:20:00
|12:00 AM
|Silent Hill
|New Game All Bosses - PS2
|DeathTropes
|58:00
|1:05 AM
|Afterimage
|The Essential Restricted/NMG - PC
|kurushiidrive
|1:15:00
|2:27 AM
|Smart Ball
|Any% - SNES
|giygasblues
|20:00
|2:54 AM
|Shinobi
|Moritsune Any% Normal - PS2
|Cypherin
|1:10:00
|4:11 AM
|NecroVisioN: Lost Company
|Any% - PC
|Gulch2
|32:00
|4:50 AM
|Live A Live
|Twilight of Edo Japan, Present Day, Prehistory - PC
|bramhallthefifth
|45:00
|5:45 AM
|Ecco: The Tides of Time
|Any% - Genesis
|GrimShins
|35:00
3:07PM - Splatoon 3: Side Order
The Splatoon 3 expansion was only released a few months ago, but it's already been optimized to a ridiculous level. Come watch TonesBalones finish it up in just 30 minutes. A lot of this run will be determined by the boss order RNG, so come see if the RNG gods are in the runner's favor.
6:04PM - Halo 2
Fresh off the voice of Master Chief's birthday, let's celebrate with a Legendary run of arguably the best game in the series. Watch Zoo try to finish it up in just 90 minutes.
7:49PM - Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
The original Tomb Raider is just how everybody remembers it... mostly. Come watch this glitched run of the original game, fresh from the recent remastered collection.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
