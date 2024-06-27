New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4: Fear the Spotlight influences from Resident Evil & Fatal Frame

Learn more about this retro-inspired horror game in this E4 interview.
Donovan Erskine
1

Fear the Spotlight is among the first wave of horror titles from Blumhouse Games. Inspired spooky games from a bygone era, we sat down with the developers of Fear the Spotlight to learn more about its inspirations and influences.

If you enjoyed this conversation with Cozy Game Pals, be sure to check the game out on Steam. You should also visit our E4 Remake topic page for more developer interviews from the event.

News Editor
