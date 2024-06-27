E4: Fear the Spotlight influences from Resident Evil & Fatal Frame Learn more about this retro-inspired horror game in this E4 interview.

Fear the Spotlight is among the first wave of horror titles from Blumhouse Games. Inspired spooky games from a bygone era, we sat down with the developers of Fear the Spotlight to learn more about its inspirations and influences.

