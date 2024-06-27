New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Delta Force: Hawk Ops - What makes it different from CoD

Tune into this E4 interview about the upcoming FPS Delta Force: Hawk Ops.
Donovan Erskine
1

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group. We spoke with the devs for a special E4 interview to learn about how they’re looking to separate this game from genre staples like Call of Duty.

You can learn more about Delta Force: Hawk Ops and wishlist it on Steam. Be sure to bookmark our E4 Remake topic page for more exclusive interviews with game developers.

