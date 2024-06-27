E4 Remake: Delta Force: Hawk Ops - What makes it different from CoD Tune into this E4 interview about the upcoming FPS Delta Force: Hawk Ops.

Delta Force: Hawk Ops is an upcoming first-person shooter from Team Jade and TiMi Studio Group. We spoke with the devs for a special E4 interview to learn about how they’re looking to separate this game from genre staples like Call of Duty.

