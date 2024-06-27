New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Dune: Awakening community questions answered

Listen to Dune: Awakening devs answer common questions from the community about the MMO.
Donovan Erskine
1

Our series of E4 Remake interviews includes a sit-down with the folks from Dune: Awakening. During this conversation, they answered questions from the community about the upcoming MMORPG.

If you enjoyed this interview, be sure to visit our E4 Remake topic page for more chats with developers. You should also check out the official website for Dune: Awakening for more information about the game.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

