Scintillation god roll - Destiny 2 A new challenger to the top brass of Linear Fusion Rifles has arrived.

The Final Shape brings a Destiny 2-wide loot refresh and that includes weapons for tackling the game's toughest activities. Scintillation is a Strand, Linear Fusion Rifle rewarded to Guardians for clearing Nightfalls and this powerful weapon is sure to be on everyone’s radar when it lands. These PvE and PvP god rolls take Scintillation to another level with its powerful damage output.

How to get Scintillation

Scintillation is obtainable from Nightfall activity completions. This random drop is not guaranteed but the higher the difficulty of Nightfall you defeat, the higher the chance you’ll receive one. Keep an eye on the Nightfall weapon rotation schedule for when it comes up next.

The Adept version of Scintillation is only obtainable from Grandmaster Nightfall clears when Scintillation is the weekly weapon. You can also focus Scintillation at Zavala in the Tower after acquiring it using Nightfall Ciphers.

PvE - Scintillation god roll

Bringing some of the highest damage in recent years, Linear Fusion Rifles still hold a solid place in the sandbox for providing great damage output and feeling great to use. This Scintillation PvE god roll taps into some of the best features a Linear Fusion Rifle can carry.

Scintillation god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +24, Handling +10) Battery Ionized Battery (Magazine +1, Reload -20) Perk 1 Envious Assassin (Upon readying the weapon after scoring kills with your other weapons: Refills and/or overfills the Magazine from reserves based on the amount of weapon kills scored. The maximum total overfill amount is 200 percent of the Magazine capacity. Each activation can only load up to 100 percent of the Magazine capacity into the magazine. Loaded ammo per kill by ammo type (rounds up): Primary weapons: 10 percent of Magazine capacity. Special and Power weapons: 20 percent) Perk 2 Bait and Switch (Upon dealing damage with all equipped Weapons within seven seconds of each: Grants 30 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. Buff duration cannot be refreshed) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Hits have a chance to activate Veist Stinger for seven seconds, granting the following bonuses: Refills 25 percent of Magazine from reserves on activation. Decreases Aim Down Sights (ADS) Movement Speed penalty by 10 percent. Four second cooldown between activations. Activation chance on hits: Linear Fusion Rifle: 10 percent) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +1)

An essential perk to start with is Arrowhead Brake, which ensures Recoil reaches maximum efficiency at 100 and keeps shots vertical after each round fired. The added Handling ensures Scintillation is ready to go quickly when called into action. Add Ionized Battery in the second slot to increase the Magazine size. This extra shot is an essential part of building this god roll when combined with the main perk set.

The main perk set is a tried and tested powerful combination in the current sandbox that can easily take down some of the toughest enemies. Start with Envious Assassin which has the potential to double the Magazine size and number of shots carried. This means with the Backup Mag mod and Ionized Battery, the total shot count can reach 14. Throw on Bait and Switch for the final perk to have the potential setup of a 30 percent damage increase for almost every shot. This then ties in perfectly with the Veist Stinger Origin Trait which can then further Reload the Magazine as the shot count gets lower. This god roll means Scintillation can do some serious damage when it all comes together.

PvP - Scintillation god roll

Linear Fusion Rifles admittedly don’t get much time in The Crucible just because of arguably better options in the same slot. This PvP god roll does have the potential for some fun plays and to cause some havoc for the opposing team.

Scintillation god roll - PvP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Battery Accelerated Coils (Decreases charge time by 40ms and damage by 2 percent) Perk 1 Cornered (Grants 15 percent decreased Charge Time while within 15 meters of 2 enemies. The buff lingers for 1.5 seconds once no longer surrounded) Perk 2 Hatchling (Upon scoring a precision kill or three kills within three seconds of each: spawns a Threadling on enemy death location) Origin Trait Vanguard’s Vindication (Weapon kills restore 7HP) Masterwork Charge Time or Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assistance +5)

Start with Smallbore for its bumps to Stability and Range. The Stability helps keep the reticle central after each shot and the Range ensures accuracy by keeping the reticle tight to opponents when aiming for headshots at longer distances. Add Accelerated Coils to get shots off faster, giving opponents less time to maneuver out of sight.

The main perks of Scintillation for this god roll combine to reward a run-and-gun playstyle for Guardians who like to get in the thick of it and show an accurate hand. Cornered is the first pick for its decrease to Charge Time when near enemies. As Scintillation is a one-shot to the head for the kill weapon, the combination of perks means getting off a shot so quickly can instantly remove an enemy from the arena before they can even react to this onrushing Power weapon. Finish off with Hatchling which not only enhances a potential Strand build focused on Hatchlings, it also produces them from kills which can cause havoc to enemies as the Threadling chases them down and causes a good chunk of damage if it latches on.

Scintillation offers a lot of power to the Strand weapon variants and will fit seamlessly into Strand-focused builds, making these god rolls worth the chase in its coming Nightfall rotations. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.