ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 467 Join the Stevetendo show for more Dark Souls: Remastered!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. It feels like we’re getting closer to the end of the game but since this is my first ever playthrough, I could be way off base in thinking that. During the last Dark Souls episode, we defeated Gravelord Nito and made our way to the Demon Ruins. Gravelord Nito was giving me trouble until I figured out the right way to brute force the monster.

There are quite a few boss encounters in the Demon Ruins and we have taken down a few of them. I’m happy to say that before I found the ring that allows you to walk on lava, I only tried and died once. Tonight, we’ll make our way through more of the Demon Ruins and check out more spots that we may have missed along the way. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls:Remastered playthrough.

Who knew the Demon Ruins had so much fire and lava?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. This coming Wednesday is a Shacker's Choice night on the Stevetendo show. Shacknews's own Sam Chandler picked Perfect Dark for me to play on the show. The timing is perfect because I didn't have a game prepared for this Wednesday. We'll also be playing Mega Man V, the last Mega Man Game Boy game added to the Nintendo Switch Online service too.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before but the summer season means video game events and conventions. It’s also the time of the year when Shacknews gets into the act with the E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs. You won’t want to miss it because we have some great stuff planned so you’ll want to stay tuned into the Shacknews Twitch channel.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.