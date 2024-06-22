Black Desert Online Heidel Ball 2024 introduces new expansion, class, PS5 version & more Black Desert Online celebrated its 10th anniversary this weekend, and with it came the reveal of a wealth of content coming to the game.

Pearl Abyss livestreamed the details of the upcoming content in a keynote that took place live at the event this weekend. For the Land of the Morning Light: Seoul, Pearl Abyss is leaning heavy into Korean folklore with a new land to explore, bosses to fight, and legends to discover. The expansion recreates the Hwanghaedo Province in which players wil unlock eight new stories based on Korean folktales, complete with around 6,000 lines of new, fully-voiced dialogue. Adventurers will also face off against 10 new bosses, which can be challenged with a party of up to five. Some incredible treasures await for those strong enough to take them, such as Sovereign, a new Primordial-grade weapon that is inspired by the Dark Bonghwang, similar to a Phoenix.

With the new expansion coming, players will also be able to check out a wealth of other content coming to the game, such as the Dosa class. This class uses ghostly powers and spirits from the beyond to overwhelm opponents in a maelstrom of magic and melee. You can swoop in with a ghostly flashstep to delivery spirit-powerd strikes before backing out and calling on spirits of archers and other useful ghosts to aid in your fights.

While the team couldn’t share as many details on other upcoming content, it did confirm that a PS5 version is in the works. What’s more, new Hardcore Servers will launch for veterans, starting players at level 60 and keeping PVP on persistently. Finally, the guild system is being revamped to allow adventurers to set the identity, goals, and playstyle of their guilds to better direct players to like-minded groups.

The entire Black Desert Online Heidel Ball 2024 keynote had plenty of details to share so check it out for the full info. Otherwise, stay tuned here for more Black Desert Online news as it drops.