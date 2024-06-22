New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - June 22, 2024

It's Saturday, so let's jump into the weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Cult status

PBS' Otherwords explains how cult leaders come to be through their use of language.

Riding off

Matt McMuscles looks at one of the more underappreciated arcade brawlers, Sunset Riders!

Star Wars Extended Extended Extended Universe

Dunkey looks at Star Wars Hunters, featuring characters that sorta put the characters from The Acolyte in perspective.

Super Cousins

Here's a brief peek at the next episode of My Adventures With Superman, where our first meeting with Kara Zor-El... didn't quite go as imagined.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Twenty One Pilots.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

