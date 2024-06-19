Evening Reading - June 19, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Juneteenth!

Happy #Juneteenth! Here is some Footage of different Juneteenth parades from 1979-1991pic.twitter.com/nbB50bQLsT — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) June 19, 2024

It's a great day to do some reading and self-educating.

You should also watch The Blackening

A hilarious Black slasher that takes place during Juneteenth!

A statement from Vought

We've always celebrated Juneteenth and valued diversity - that's why half The Seven is Black and/or racially ambiguous! Today we're giving Noir, A-Train & Sage free Voughtland tickets, as Homelander, Deep & Firecracker cover all missions. Learn more about our DEI efforts on 6-27. pic.twitter.com/GMadVj0tMx — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 19, 2024

Always great to have an ally!

A modern classic

If you know, you know!

An updated statement from Abubakar Salim

Massive respect to this dude and a hard agree to everything he's saying here.

Kit wins the Metroid Prime 4 bet

Metroid Prime 4 has been revealed. Krysta has taken a pie to the face. The galaxy is at peace. pic.twitter.com/ML3gtyeZ6p — Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) June 18, 2024

I'm sure Krysta was happy to be wrong on that one.

Payton Pritchard's half-court slot gets the cinematic treatment

Father Stretch My Hands x Payton Pritchard pic.twitter.com/41TR1pL8nL — CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) June 18, 2024

Say what you want about the Celtics, this was glorious.

Speaking of basketball

Eight years since one of the best Finals finishes I've ever watched.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.



Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.