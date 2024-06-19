Evening Reading - June 19, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Tales of the Shire cozies up with a meal fit for a Hobbit
- The Crush House blends reality television simulation with a little something extra
Happy Juneteenth!
Happy #Juneteenth! Here is some Footage of different Juneteenth parades from 1979-1991pic.twitter.com/nbB50bQLsT— AuxGod (@AuxGod_) June 19, 2024
It's a great day to do some reading and self-educating.
You should also watch The Blackening
A hilarious Black slasher that takes place during Juneteenth!
A statement from Vought
We've always celebrated Juneteenth and valued diversity - that's why half The Seven is Black and/or racially ambiguous! Today we're giving Noir, A-Train & Sage free Voughtland tickets, as Homelander, Deep & Firecracker cover all missions. Learn more about our DEI efforts on 6-27. pic.twitter.com/GMadVj0tMx— Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 19, 2024
Always great to have an ally!
A modern classic
Happy #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/Borhd0QH2y— Black Jesus (@ZiplockDomo) June 19, 2024
If you know, you know!
An updated statement from Abubakar Salim
Positive movement pic.twitter.com/TjFfUIjtSg— Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) June 19, 2024
Massive respect to this dude and a hard agree to everything he's saying here.
Kit wins the Metroid Prime 4 bet
Metroid Prime 4 has been revealed. Krysta has taken a pie to the face. The galaxy is at peace. pic.twitter.com/ML3gtyeZ6p— Kit & Krysta (@KitandKrysta) June 18, 2024
I'm sure Krysta was happy to be wrong on that one.
Payton Pritchard's half-court slot gets the cinematic treatment
Father Stretch My Hands x Payton Pritchard pic.twitter.com/41TR1pL8nL— CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) June 18, 2024
Say what you want about the Celtics, this was glorious.
Speaking of basketball
8 years ago today…#LetEmKnow | #ALLin216 pic.twitter.com/DjjmFn176F— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 19, 2024
Eight years since one of the best Finals finishes I've ever watched.
