Evening Reading - June 19, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy Juneteenth!

It's a great day to do some reading and self-educating.

You should also watch The Blackening

A hilarious Black slasher that takes place during Juneteenth!

A statement from Vought

Always great to have an ally!

A modern classic

If you know, you know!

An updated statement from Abubakar Salim

Massive respect to this dude and a hard agree to everything he's saying here.

Kit wins the Metroid Prime 4 bet

I'm sure Krysta was happy to be wrong on that one.

Payton Pritchard's half-court slot gets the cinematic treatment

Say what you want about the Celtics, this was glorious.

Speaking of basketball

Eight years since one of the best Finals finishes I've ever watched.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Laura Harrier and John David Washington in Blackkklansman.

Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

