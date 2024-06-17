ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 163 gets scrappy in the streets of Fallen Aces Fallen Aces is out in early access and we're giving this noir first-person shooter a go on todays' episode of Indie-licious.

Heads-up, youse mugs! It’s time for a gritty, hard-boiled scuffle on the streets of Switchblade City! Fallen Aces has dropped in early access on steam and with it comes a noir first-person shooter in the style of 90s games, and we’re going to be going live with it on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Indie-licious Episode 163: Fallen Aces

Fallen Aces comes to us from developer duo Trey Powell and Jason Bond, with publishing being done by New Blood Interactive. The game came out on in Steam Early Access on June 14, 2024 and is currently only available there. In this game, players take on the role of a detective exploring the heroes, villains, crime, corruption and betrayal of Switchblade City. The game will span three episodes, dozens of levels, and features hand drawn art and animation that brings this noir crime drama to life.

Tune in as we play Fallen Aces on today’s Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious, The Stevetendo Show, Pop! Goes the Culture, and more. Your support helps us to continue work and build better livestream content for your viewing pleasure. If you’d like to support our ShackStreams, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us a lot and you can even do the subscribing for free if you happen to have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you want to throw that subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

We’ve got our bowler hat, vest, brass knuckles, and grayscale color schemes in order, so join us as we go live with Fallen Aces on Indie-licious shortly!