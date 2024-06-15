Weekend Discussion - June 15, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Checking in under Godzilla, Party of Minus One

You have something to watch this weekend.

The stuff Dreamworks are made of

Why does Donkey sound so weird? What's up with Shrek's tunic? Why does Po's face look like that?

Contextless Shadows

This show can't come back soon enough.

Rejected jokes

A wild combination of Will Ferrell, John Oliver, Bowen Yang, and Rachel Dratch.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, LL Cool J.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!