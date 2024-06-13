Aisha's Care god roll - Destiny 2 A new Pulse Rifle Frame bursts onto the scene with these PvE and PvP god rolls.

Trials of Osiris returns in The Final Shape to challenge hardened Crucible enjoyers to eliminate other teams and leave with a powerful new prize in Aisha’s Care. This new Pulse Rifle is sporting a new Frame called Heavy Burst only shared with the new Raid Pulse Rifle, Nullify.

This new Strand Pulse Rifle has Guardians eager for it to show up in the weekend's biggest PvP event with god rolls for PvE and PvP not to be missed when it rolls around.

How to get Aisha's Care

Aisha’s Care can be obtained by reaching rank 10 with Saint-14 or the Adept version can be obtained by going flawless when Aisha’s Care becomes the weekly reward.

To follow when Aisha’s Care is next available, check out the Trials of Osiris information thread, updated weekly when Trials begins at daily reset every Friday.

PvP - Aisha's Care god roll

Coming in hot with the new Heavy Burst Frame, meaning Aisha's Care fires a hard-hitting, two-round burst with flinch reductions, this god roll builds into its advantages to great effect.

Aisha's Care god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +25, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces Recoil and flinch over time. Stacks up to five) Perk 2 Headseeker (After dealing non-precision weapon damage: increases the precision multiplier by 0.11 and Aim Assist +10. Buff lasts 0.55 seconds. Dealing additional non-precision damage refreshes the timer) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (The upper 50 percent of the Magazine has up to Stability +20 and Reload +30. The benefits decrease linearly as the Magazine approaches 50 percent capacity) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Aim Assist (Targeting Adjustor +5)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to control Recoil, this will be essential when dueling opponents and keeping sights on-target. Add Ricochet Rounds to the Magazine which adds Stability which is key to any good Pulse Rifle and the added Range keeps the reticle feeling sticky when taking on opponents down long sight lines.

To build into its natural flinch resistance, throw on Zen Moment which increases this when causing damage to opponents. This will give a major advantage in a gunfight and can be the difference maker to get the kill and help the team. Round this off with Headseeker, which rewards non-precision damage with a buff to the next round that hits a precision shot. It also boosts Aim Assist so when making follow-up shots these are more powerful and easier to land. This perk combination is lethal on a Pulse Rifle and can be a major difference maker in The Crucible.

A solid alternative to Headseeker would be Kill Clip which more aggressive players will find beneficial when chasing down their next target or find more suited to a 6v6 environment.

PvE - Aisha's Care god roll

Aisha's Care has a PvP-focused perk set on the whole but being a Strand weapon there’s a god roll here for Pulse Rifle fans to enjoy and fit nicely into a solid build.

Aisha's Care god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +25, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Slice (The next five hits within eight seconds of using your Class ability apply Sever to hit targets even if they are currently immune to damage. Applying Sever refreshes the buff duration. Activates even while stowed) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (Increases damage by 15 percent for seven seconds on weapon kills. Matching grenade or powered melee kills while the buff is active grant 50 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. The 50 percent damage buff's duration can only be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (The upper 50 percent of the Magazine has up to Stability +20 and Reload +30. The benefits decrease linearly as the Magazine approaches 50 percent capacity) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +6)

Start with Arrowhead Brake to maximize Recoil control making shots easier to land and give a nice boost to Handling, keeping the gun feeling snappy when moving from battle to battle. Include Ricochet Rounds in the Magazine for a welcome boosts to Stability and Range. In PvE, Stability is a key stat for Pulse Rifles to keep shots easily on target with every burst.

This is where this god roll can take advantage of its Strand element. Applying Slice reduces incoming damage by 33 percent. In endgame content, this is a game-changer that can keep your team alive in the toughest situations. It can be applied to several enemies, allowing your team to rally or focus on a tankier enemy now that’s now debuffed. Close this god roll off with Golden Tricorn. Giving damage buffs on any type of weapon kill or a massive 50 percent on a matching ability kill to your subclass can easily take builds to the next level.

It’s exciting to see a new weapon Frame hit Destiny 2 and these Aisha’s Care god rolls take full advantage of this new tool to elevate any loudout to the next level. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.