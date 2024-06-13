ShackStream: Mowing lawns in Attingham Park We continue to grow our bank balance by mowing as much grass as possible to get closer to purchasing our initial farm in this week's ShackStream.

In today's ShackStream, Jan will continue working contracts and slowly making progress towards being able to purchase his own farm in Farming Simulator 22. It turns out that he does actually own some equipment, including a field, in Attingham Park, but there's lots of work to be done. He's hoping for a dry fall season and many lucrative contracts to assist in his efforts.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be completing the current contract which will add a nice chunk of cash to his bank balance. It is then time to head into the fall months, with October scheduled to see some rain, so he'll have to cope with the elements and uncertainy of what contracts will be available. Tune in to discover how things turn out and to provide some moral support in the chat!

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes about his daily farm routines. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.