Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is now set for a 2026 release

Ubisoft has provided an update on the long-in-the-works remake of one of its most beloved games.
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
Ubisoft’s remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has had a rough go at it since its 2020 announcement. After multiple delays and a changing of developers, it’s been announced that Prince of Persia: The Prince of Persia is now set for a release in 2026.

Ubisoft announced the new release window for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake during today’s Ubisoft Forward livestream. It was announced in a brief cinematic that showed a candle melting in reverse; no further details about the game were provided.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake saw a few delays after its 2020 reveal before eventually being reassigned to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022. Last year, the publisher said that the game is still in the “conception” phase. It’s now one of the first games to join the 2026 release window.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

