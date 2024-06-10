Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is now set for a 2026 release Ubisoft has provided an update on the long-in-the-works remake of one of its most beloved games.

Ubisoft’s remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has had a rough go at it since its 2020 announcement. After multiple delays and a changing of developers, it’s been announced that Prince of Persia: The Prince of Persia is now set for a release in 2026.

Ubisoft announced the new release window for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake during today’s Ubisoft Forward livestream. It was announced in a brief cinematic that showed a candle melting in reverse; no further details about the game were provided.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake saw a few delays after its 2020 reveal before eventually being reassigned to Ubisoft Montreal in 2022. Last year, the publisher said that the game is still in the “conception” phase. It’s now one of the first games to join the 2026 release window.