Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 notes nerf stage gimmick damage

Defensive options have also been buffed, allowing players to sidestep command throws.
This week marks another major patch for Tekken 8, taking aim at balancing out characters, mechanics, and a number of bugs that have been discovered. Patch 1.05 is marks a big change in stage gimmick damage. Wall explosions, floor breaks, wall breaks, and more have seen considerable damage decreases to ensure players have a better chance of surviving big combos that use these gimmicks. Command throws also took a considerable nerf with a new defensive opportunity.

Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 notes

Bandai Namco and the Tekken Project team released Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 and its accompanying patch notes this week. One of the biggest changes is stage gimmick damage. Most of them have been reduced on activation and won’t do the same amount of damage when you put an enemy through a wall or break them through a floor. Command throws can now be sidestepped as well, giving players another way to avoid them (except in the case of King, which this doesn’t apply to for some reason). There are plenty of other balances and changes as well. Read on below to see:

Update Details

New items added to the TEKKEN SHOP

  • New costume packs "Dangerous Grappler Pack" and "Wonderful Wrestler Pack" will be available for all playable characters.
  • A legacy costume for "Asuka" will be available.
  • One free avatar customization item.

Functional improvements, Bug fixes

  • Optimized the PC performance measurement process conducted during the initial launch and when resetting "Graphics Settings" (Steam version only).
  • Added a feature that automatically lowers the "Graphics Settings" for subsequent matches if the processing load exceeds a certain threshold during online battles (Steam version only).
  • Improved the "PRACTICE" mode by temporarily saving the settings for "Punishment Training" and the practice mode "Defense." When playing again with the same character, the previous settings will be retained.
  • Other miscellaneous improvements and bug fixes were implemented.

Behavior/properties of moves will be adjusted for some characters

Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 1
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 1
Source: Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 2
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 2
Source: Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 3
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 3
Source: Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 4
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 4
Source: Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 5
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 5
Source: Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 6
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 6
Source: Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 7
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 7
Source: Bandai Namco
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 8
Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 Notes Page 8
Source: Bandai Namco

That covers the Tekken 8 Patch 1.05 notes. Be sure to check out the rest of our Tekken 8 coverage for more updates, news, and character guides.

