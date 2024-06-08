Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense brings more goat shenanigans later this June Coffee Stain North and Coffee Stain Publishing are giving us a whole new biome of ridiculous goat activities to explore.

It’s been a few months since Goat Simulator 3 came out earlier this year, and Coffee Stain is hard at work on making the next zany batch of content for our brave goats to explore. We hope you’re ready for a healthy collection of new wackiness, including mighty temples, iguana-headed hydras, and capybara wielding what is probably not the Infinity Gauntlet, but pretty close. It’s called Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense, and it’s all coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC later this June.

Coffee Stain Publishing shared the details of Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense in a trailer during the Future Games Show 2024 showcase. The DLC is set to hit the main game on June 19, 2024, and will be coming to the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of the game. It was wildly bizarre as Goat Simulator content often is. In what starts looking like a Fortnite drop, we got to see a massive new island to explore, a hotdog with legs, an off-putting cartoonish cat man, and a Greecian-inspired giant temple, just to name a few.

With Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense coming on June 19, fans won’t be waiting long to jump into the game’s latest content, but you can wishlist the DLC now. Be sure to check out the rest of our Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage as well.