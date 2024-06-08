New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Dredge gets The Iron Rig expansion this August

Dredge's second expansion adds a mysterious new structure to the ocean.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Black Salt Games
1

Dredge was one of last year’s beloved indie releases, and Black Salt Games isn’t quite finished with creating new content for it. The developer has revealed The Iron Rig as the second expansion for Dredge, and it’s out on August 15.

Dredge’s The Iron Rig expansion was revealed during the 2024 Future Games Show. It’ll add new content to the Lovecraftian sailing game in the form of a mysterious new rig that appears in the ocean. The rig will be home to new characters who players will interact with and aid.

This is the second major expansion for Dredge, which also received a collaboration with Dave the Diver in December. Check out our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for more gaming news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola