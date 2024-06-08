Dredge gets The Iron Rig expansion this August Dredge's second expansion adds a mysterious new structure to the ocean.

Dredge was one of last year’s beloved indie releases, and Black Salt Games isn’t quite finished with creating new content for it. The developer has revealed The Iron Rig as the second expansion for Dredge, and it’s out on August 15.

Dredge’s The Iron Rig expansion was revealed during the 2024 Future Games Show. It’ll add new content to the Lovecraftian sailing game in the form of a mysterious new rig that appears in the ocean. The rig will be home to new characters who players will interact with and aid.

This is the second major expansion for Dredge, which also received a collaboration with Dave the Diver in December. Check out our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for more gaming news.