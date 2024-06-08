Fruitbus has us feeding friends out of a food truck this October Shown during Wholesome Direct, Fruitbus got a fresh trailer today, and will be coming out in full later this year.

Last year, developer Krillbite announced Fruitbus for PC and consoles, sharing an adventure where you travel the land, gather ingredients, prepare them in a foodtruck, and serving them up to your grandma’s friends. In 2024, we’ve got a release window and a playable demo if you want to give the game a try.

The latest look at Fruitbus was shown during the Wholesome Direct 2024 showcase today. It got an October release window. As mentioned above, the game’s setting is on a big island where your grandmother has tasked you with gathering her best friends for a bountiful feast. Unfortunately, some of them will take some some coercing. That means you’re going to have to take a food truck out to them, gathering ingredients along the way, and making meals in your truck to fit all tastes, from the bold to the sweet to the unbearably spicy.

Players will gather ingredients and prepare foods to cater to the tastes of a variety of customers in Fruitbus.

Source: Krillbite Studio

Fruitbus comes from Krillbite, which has done a number of indie titles. Most notably, players might remember Among the Sleep, which was a childhood horror game. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about bad vibes and creepy bears here. Fruitbus looks like an altogether more chill vibe, and it looks like prepping the right foods for your customers is going to be quite the enjoyable time.

With the October release set and a demo out now, you can wishlist Fruitbus and get a taste of what it has to offer. Stay tuned for more Summer Game Fest 2024 coverage right here at Shacknews.