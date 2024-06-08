New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Croakwood is a new city-builder from the Parkitect developers

Manage a town of froggy citizens in Texel Raptor's next game.
Donovan Erskine
1

Texel Raptor, the studio behind indie business sim Parkitect, took to the Future of Play Direct to announce Croakwood, a new city-builder that’ll see players managing a community of frogs.

Texel Raptor provided the following description of Croakwood alongside its announcement:

Croakwood is available now to wishlist on Steam. Bookmark Shacknews’ Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for more stories out of this weekend’s events.

