Croakwood is a new city-builder from the Parkitect developers Manage a town of froggy citizens in Texel Raptor's next game.

Texel Raptor, the studio behind indie business sim Parkitect, took to the Future of Play Direct to announce Croakwood, a new city-builder that’ll see players managing a community of frogs.

Texel Raptor provided the following description of Croakwood alongside its announcement:

Design and create structures, plan and decorate towns, and explore an ancient forest to guide the growth of a charming community of tiny amphibians as they settle into their new life in the lush and wild woods.

