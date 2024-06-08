New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Systems Dance is the next game from Mighty Yell

The studio behind The Big Con revealed its next gaming during the 2024 Future of Play Direct.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Mighty Yell
1

Mighty Yell, the indie game studio behind The Big Con and A Knight in the Attic, has revealed its next game. It’s called All System Dance, a game where players will use the power of dance to lead an uprising against an evil corporation.

The first trailer for All Systems Dance dropped during the Future of Play Direct at Summer Game Fest 2024. Mighty Yell describes the game as “a dance battle adventure” where players must “Connect moves & express yourself to battle robots in a corporate dystopia.”

The Steam page for All Systems Dance is live now, where you can expect to receive future updates about the game. For more Summer Game Fest 2024 news, stay right here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola