All Systems Dance is the next game from Mighty Yell The studio behind The Big Con revealed its next gaming during the 2024 Future of Play Direct.

Mighty Yell, the indie game studio behind The Big Con and A Knight in the Attic, has revealed its next game. It’s called All System Dance, a game where players will use the power of dance to lead an uprising against an evil corporation.

The first trailer for All Systems Dance dropped during the Future of Play Direct at Summer Game Fest 2024. Mighty Yell describes the game as “a dance battle adventure” where players must “Connect moves & express yourself to battle robots in a corporate dystopia.”

The Steam page for All Systems Dance is live now, where you can expect to receive future updates about the game. For more Summer Game Fest 2024 news, stay right here on Shacknews.