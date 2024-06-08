New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - June 8, 2024

Take a break from the long news weekend with us!
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! It's certainly a big one! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Checking in on the CTWC

The Classic Tetris World Championship kicked off on Friday. It's mostly qualifiers on that first day, so we're just having fun for a little while. Surely nothing wild and newsworthy is happening...

Oh.

Well, that was unexpected.

Just be careful, Logan Paul. Be aware that even as you take breaks to play Tetris, you're still being hunted.

Toon-ing in

Hearthstone is at its best when the Blizzard team puts out animated shorts.

Growing up Turtles

Here's the latest look at Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which picks up the story of Mutant Mayhem where it left off.

Making 'Friends' in 'Abbott'

I might have forced that title, but it's my post, so there.

Watch this fun exchange between Jennifer Aniston and Quinta Brunson.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Sabrina Carpenter.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

