LEGO Horizon Adventure announced for Holiday 2024

Aloy battles robotic dinosaurs in this LEGO adaptation of the Horizon series.
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
PlayStation Studios kicked off Summer Game Fest 2024 with the reveal of LEGO Horizon Adventure. This LEGO-fied version of the Horizon universe features Aloy, robotic dinosaurs, and environmental puzzles. It’s slated for a Holiday 2024 release.

The trailer for LEGO Horizon Adventure was the first at Summer Game Fest 2024 and showed off gameplay in the upcoming game.

A gameplay screenshot from LEGO Horizon Adventures.

Source: PlayStation Studios

LEGO Horizon Adventure is coming to PS5, Switch, and PC this holiday season. Bookmark our Summer Game Fest 2024 topic page for all of today’s biggest announcements.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

