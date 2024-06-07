LEGO Horizon Adventure announced for Holiday 2024 Aloy battles robotic dinosaurs in this LEGO adaptation of the Horizon series.

PlayStation Studios kicked off Summer Game Fest 2024 with the reveal of LEGO Horizon Adventure. This LEGO-fied version of the Horizon universe features Aloy, robotic dinosaurs, and environmental puzzles. It’s slated for a Holiday 2024 release.

The trailer for LEGO Horizon Adventure was the first at Summer Game Fest 2024 and showed off gameplay in the upcoming game.



Source: PlayStation Studios

LEGO Horizon Adventure is coming to PS5, Switch, and PC this holiday season.