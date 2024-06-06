ShackStream: Completing contracts in Attingham Park This week's ShackStream continues Jan's farming adventures in Attingham Park as he tries to recover from some early financial missteps.

In today's ShackStream, Jan will be heading back to Attingham Park in Farming Simulator 22 with the aim of completing a contract or two. After some unfortunate financial decisions the prior week, he now aims to own his own farm and needs the funds to achieve it.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be working towards owning his own farm in Attingham Park. But before he purchases it, there's the small matter of being a couple hundred thousand pounds shy in the bank account. To make ends meet, Jan will be taking on as many contracts as he can manage. This will also get him closer to the goal of farm ownership. Once the current harvesting contract is completed, there are a couple of grass cutting and baling contracts just waiting to be tackled.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don't hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes about his daily farm routines.