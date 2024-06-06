New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 134

We're reacting to the new trailers for Venom: The Last Dance and Alien: Romulus on this week's PGTC!
Donovan Erskine
Good afternoon and welcome to Friday Eve. It's nearly time for Pop! Goes the Culture!, Shacknews' film and television discussion show.

Episode 134 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Well, the first trailer for Venom 3 is here, and it definitely looks like one of the movies of all time. We'll also talk about the Yakuza show announcement that came out of absolutely nowhere.

We... are... Shacknews! It's time for Episode 134 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

