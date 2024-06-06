Egging On is a new 3D platformer that puts you in the shell of a fragile egg Try not to crack in this platformer inspired by games like Getting Over It.

Egging On was one of several games that were revealed during this year’s Guerilla Collective Showcase. Inspired by rage-inducing platforms like Getting Over It, it follows an egg trying to successfully escape a hen house.

The first trailer for Egging On shows a lonely egg as it rolls its way through a hen house, navigating obstacles and hopping between platforms. Falling a far enough distance will cause the egg to crack, and sustaining enough cracks, or falling from a great distance, will break the egg entirely.



Source: Egobounds

During a gameplay presentation, the developers explained that players will be able to find hidden collectibles and customize the look of their egg.

There is no current release window for Egging On, but you can wishlist the game on Steam for future updates. As for other reveals during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, Nightdive Studios showed off its upcoming remake of Killing Time.