Egging On is a new 3D platformer that puts you in the shell of a fragile egg

Try not to crack in this platformer inspired by games like Getting Over It.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Egobounds
1

Egging On was one of several games that were revealed during this year’s Guerilla Collective Showcase. Inspired by rage-inducing platforms like Getting Over It, it follows an egg trying to successfully escape a hen house.

The first trailer for Egging On shows a lonely egg as it rolls its way through a hen house, navigating obstacles and hopping between platforms. Falling a far enough distance will cause the egg to crack, and sustaining enough cracks, or falling from a great distance, will break the egg entirely.

A broken egg on the roof of a henhouse.

Source: Egobounds

During a gameplay presentation, the developers explained that players will be able to find hidden collectibles and customize the look of their egg.

There is no current release window for Egging On, but you can wishlist the game on Steam for future updates. As for other reveals during the Guerrilla Collective 2024 Showcase, Nightdive Studios showed off its upcoming remake of Killing Time.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

