Dragon Age: Dreadwolf renamed to Dragon Age: Veilguard, gameplay reveal next week

As we prepare for Summer Game Fest and the flurry of game presentations taking place over the next few days, a new event has been added to the calendar. A gameplay reveal for the next Dragon Age game will happen next week. The game has also been retitled from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to Dragon Age: Veilguard.

BioWare announced the name change and gameplay reveal for Dragon Age: Veilguard in a blog post this morning. The gameplay reveal will take place on June 11 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and will feature over 15 minutes of footage.



The developer also explained the thought process behind the new title for the next Dragon Age. “So, to capture what this game is all about, we changed the name as the original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas.”

We're only a handful of days away from the gameplay premiere for Dragon Age: Veilguard.