Dragon Age: Dreadwolf renamed to Dragon Age: Veilguard, gameplay reveal next week

BioWare has renamed the next Dragon Age game and is ready to reveal the first look at gameplay.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
1

As we prepare for Summer Game Fest and the flurry of game presentations taking place over the next few days, a new event has been added to the calendar. A gameplay reveal for the next Dragon Age game will happen next week. The game has also been retitled from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf to Dragon Age: Veilguard.

BioWare announced the name change and gameplay reveal for Dragon Age: Veilguard in a blog post this morning. The gameplay reveal will take place on June 11 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET and will feature over 15 minutes of footage.

Key art for Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Source: EA

The developer also explained the thought process behind the new title for the next Dragon Age. “So, to capture what this game is all about, we changed the name as the original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas.”

We’re only a handful of days away from the gameplay premiere for Dragon Age: Veilguard. If you need help keeping up with all the gaming news events happening this month, we’ve got a comprehensive schedule for you here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

