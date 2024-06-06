Best Gilgamesh decks - Marvel Snap The Celestials' Finest season is underway and we take a look at the best decks featuring the Season Pass card for June 2024: Gilgamesh.

Marvel Snap is being visited by the Eternals for this June 2024 season. It will hopefully turn out better than it did for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that's another conversation. The Season Pass card for this month is Gilgamesh, the Eternals' heavy hitter.

Gilgamesh is a 5-Cost card with a base power of 7. That's not impressive by itself, but his On Reveal effect adds +1 Power for each friendly card on the board that is currently buffed. That has some potential, but we haven't had much success with him at Shacknews so far. However, we've scoured the internet in search of the best decks and here's what we've spotted.

Best Gilgamesh Decks - Marvel Snap

Cozy Snap's Zoo Deck

The common theme for many Gilgamesh decks is to combine him with smaller-cost cards, then drop a Blue Marvel. Blue Marvel buffs everything on-board, meaning Gilgamesh has the potential to go as high as 12, 15, or even 18 Power.

Cozy Snap has an interesting idea that combines Gilgamesh with this week's Spotlight card, Thena. The goal is to gain effect buffs on cards like Nebula, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Sunspot, and others. If they can't get buffed on their own, Ka-Zar and Blue Marvel are there to help. Where this deck gets interesting is with the addition of Thena, who can only be buffed when exactly two cards are played each turn.

That's interesting because it makes Sasquatch a fallback option more than anything else. Your Turn 6 will either be the big Gilgamesh bomb or you'll play a 1-Cost card with the modestly-discounted Sasquatch, with the latter only getting a discount equal to how many cards were played last turn.

Maybe this will work out for you, or maybe you'll find some refinements. Either way, best of luck with this zoo deck.

Bynx's Handbuff Deck

Bynx takes a more fascinating turn with his Gilgamesh deck, instead relying on applying buffs to the cards in your hand and deck. That means using cards like Okoye, Nakia, Forge, and America Chavez. You then play these buffed cards with Brood and Absorbing Man, as you potentially finish with the hard-hitting trio of Gilgamesh, Mockingbird, and Sasquatch.

This, amazingly, will buff most of your board without the need for Blue Marvel, and might even lead to some bigger boards than a common zoo deck. That's without even mentioning that it gives you a board that's safe from Killmonger, which is a big problem with most zoo decks.

Prashaun's Party Deck

Prashaun has something slightly different in mind for Gilgamesh. Filling the board is still a priority, but his big addition for these decks are cards that benefit from filling a single location. That means Ant-Man, Dazzler, and Elsa Bloodstone.

Elsa ensures that you get buffed cards for every card that fills a location. That includes cards that can move on the next turn, like Nightcrawler and Jeff the Baby Land Shark. Along the way, you can buff your Angela and then maybe cap the location off with Dazzler. Blue Marvel can still buff the rest of the board on Turn 5 to prepare for the killer Gilgamesh drop on Turn 6.

Elsa's presence makes this slightly more interesting than a lot of other zoo decks out there, so see if this one fits your style.

Those are our top Gilgamesh decks. See what fits your style best and then be sure to follow our Marvel Snap page for the latest news and guides.