Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes to Xbox this August A physical version of the game is also being released.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the 2021 action-adventure game developed by Ember Lab, is coming to Xbox on August 15. The game originally launched on PlayStation and later came to PC. Maximum Entertainment will distribute a physical version of the game.

Kena: Bridge of Spirit’s Xbox version was announced with a new trailer this morning. It’ll be available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S when it arrives on August 15. The narrative-driven adventure game was one of 2021’s indie darlings, earning a spot on Shacknews’ Top 10 Indies list and racking up awards consideration elsewhere.

With Kena’s launch on Xbox this summer, it’ll be available on nearly all modern platforms. The game was a timed PlayStation exclusive at launch, and was ported to PC storefronts a year later. The only remaining outlier is the Switch.

News of Kena’s Xbox port comes just days before the Xbox Games Showcase, which is set to reveal several games coming to Microsoft’s console platform in the future.