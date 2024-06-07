Cairn is a mountain climbing survival game from the makers of Haven The Game Bakers will tell a different tale of freedom with the upcoming Cairn.

The Game Bakers have been away cooking something up its next gaming dish since the release of 2020's Haven. The oven timer's gone off and the team has revealed its next dish. It's a mountain-climbing adventure called Cairn.



Source: The Game Bakers

Cairn follows an intrepid mountain climber seeking to climb the summit of a deadly mountain. Nobody has ever reached the top of this mountain, so the odds are crushing. Players are challenged to navigate the realistic climbing physics, making sure to manage their stamina meter and balance themselves carefully as they make each climb upwards.

Mountain climbing has been a hot idea in indie gaming lately. So what sets Cairn apart from games like Jusant and Surmount? The key difference is that Cairn will also focus on survival and narrative. In addition to climbing the dangerous mountain, players must manage their resources carefully to ensure they can survive the treacherous day-to-day journey. Climbers should also expect to navigate dangerous weather along their journey.

Cairn is being touted as the culmination of The Game Bakers' "freedom" trilogy. Following Furi's theme of living free and Haven's theme of loving free, Cairn will tell the tale of eventual freedom from obsession. There's no release date for Cairn just yet. Expect it to come to PC whenever it's ready.