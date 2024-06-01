New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - June 1, 2024

Beat the June gloom with the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Ideas? He was full of them!

Jim Henson Idea Man is now streaming on Disney+ and I fully recommend it. The guy was on a level like we may never see again.

Speaking of frogs

Mega64 digs into the archives for this old 2003 bit.

Throw it down, big man!

Dan Le Batard and company look back at the extraordinary life and career of Bill Walton.

The 'Legend' begins

Lara Croft is coming to Netflix.

Weekend Grooves

I wasn't a big fan, but whatever. Take us home, Eminem.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola