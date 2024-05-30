New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A $25,000 EV Jeep is coming to the US, says Stellantis CEO

The new EV Jeep aims to increase mainstream adoption of electric vehicles.
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
6

As more companies invest into electric vehicles, questions linger about the public’s willingness to make the switch from gas vehicles. It’s precisely what’s motivating Jeep manufacturer Stellantis to release a $25,000 EV based on the iconic car line, and it’s set to hit the road relatively soon.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was talking about his company’s motivation to increase mainstream adoption of EVs when he announced the new EV Jeep. The vehicle will be priced around $25,000 USD, putting it in line with the Citroen e-C3. “In the same way we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon,” Tavares said during a recent investor conference, as reported by CNBC.

The electric Jeep Wrangler EV.
The concept for Jeep's "Magneto" Wrangler EV from 2022.
Source: Getty Images

Tavares hopes that a reasonably-priced electric Jeep will encourage more United States citizens to make the switch to EVs. Price has been a barrier to entry for many, and we’ve seen other EV manufacturers slash prices in hopes of moving more vehicles.

Carlos Tavares neglected to put a release window on the new EV Jeep (or give it a proper name) but stated that it’s coming “very soon.” Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest news in the world of electric vehicles.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    May 30, 2024 9:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, A $25,000 EV Jeep is coming to the US, says Stellantis CEO

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      May 30, 2024 9:52 AM

      Press X to doubt.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 30, 2024 10:12 AM

      $25k msrp, $45k+ after dealer markup.

    • GodZilly legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 30, 2024 10:18 AM

      Range: One hill.

    • sanchez legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 30, 2024 10:20 AM

      Stellantis/Jeep producing a cheap vehicle using new technology? That thing will catch fire before it leaves the factory.

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 30, 2024 10:39 AM

        This is pretty much my gut reaction too.

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 30, 2024 10:23 AM

      100 miles of range! Bring a fire extinguisher!

    • Mr.SEX
      reply
      May 30, 2024 11:06 AM

      ah cool, jeep is known for being on the cutting edge of tech, pushing boundaries, and doing it all reliably!! this can only be a grand slam, right everyone??

      (they are extremely bad and overpriced cars, i jsut want to be clear!)

    • Prozium legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 30, 2024 11:48 AM

      Can't wait to see one with 3 wheels on the curb, parked at an angle, and plugged into an EV charging station.

