A $25,000 EV Jeep is coming to the US, says Stellantis CEO The new EV Jeep aims to increase mainstream adoption of electric vehicles.

As more companies invest into electric vehicles, questions linger about the public’s willingness to make the switch from gas vehicles. It’s precisely what’s motivating Jeep manufacturer Stellantis to release a $25,000 EV based on the iconic car line, and it’s set to hit the road relatively soon.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares was talking about his company’s motivation to increase mainstream adoption of EVs when he announced the new EV Jeep. The vehicle will be priced around $25,000 USD, putting it in line with the Citroen e-C3. “In the same way we brought the 20,000 Euro Citroen e-C3, you will have a $25,000 Jeep very soon,” Tavares said during a recent investor conference, as reported by CNBC.

The concept for Jeep's "Magneto" Wrangler EV from 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Tavares hopes that a reasonably-priced electric Jeep will encourage more United States citizens to make the switch to EVs. Price has been a barrier to entry for many, and we’ve seen other EV manufacturers slash prices in hopes of moving more vehicles.

Carlos Tavares neglected to put a release window on the new EV Jeep (or give it a proper name) but stated that it’s coming “very soon.” Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest news in the world of electric vehicles.