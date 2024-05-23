Surf Club is a coming of age game set in Australia's Sunshine Coast The developer took the opportunity to inject as much Aussie culture into the game as possible, going so far as to splice in home VHS recordings.

I always get a bit excited when I know a developer is from Australia, doubly so if they’re developing a game set in this great country. Today, both of those things are true with Surf Club. We recently got to speak with Olivia Haines, lead developer and creator of Surf Club, about what her game is all about, the locations that inspire it, and what it’s like getting into the games industry these days.

Hailing from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland, Olivia Haines chose to inject as much of her home town into Surf Club as she possibly could. In this game, players take on the role of Holly who returns to her hometown in southeast Queensland to rekindle an old relationship.

As a coming of age story, there’s a lot of dialogue and talking to the residents of the town, but there’s also a surfing mechanic. Olivia said that she wanted Surf Club to be the sort of game she would enjoy playing. For her, there’s joy to be found in becoming immersed in a small, dense location. As such, it sounds like there will be plenty of things to do in this beach-side suburb.

Olivia also spoke about ensuring the environment looked as Australian as possible, going so far as to put in trees and other flora, as well as classic Aussie architecture. The interview even touches on what it’s like getting into the game’s industry, which Olivia says is easier now than it was before, thanks in part to how accessible the game creation tools have become. Be sure to check out the rest of our chat and then head over to Shacknews Interviews to listen to more exclusive conversations. You can learn more about Surf Club on the game’s Steam page and even follow the game’s progress via Olivia’s social media.