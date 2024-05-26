New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - May 26, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

I love Sundays. Such a great day to relax and watch someone else solve tough puzzles.

Big compilation time!

Get this into your eyeballs and enjoy the chaos.

More Aussie's on Hot Ones!

Such a big name actor as well. You love to see it.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

My cat is my son

He's always winning in my hear.

Glue meme, but make it The Bear

AI in Google answers couldn't go wrong, could it?

You are basically always on-call

As the video says: Hollywood depicted a person with a job that has them always on a phone (even in their car) as being a supremely stressful job.

Thank you, monkey

Always thank your server.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You can also support us by checking out Bubbletron and seeing if you can score the highest valuation of the day!

Sam's ginger cat Rad sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola