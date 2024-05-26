Weekend Discussion - May 26, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
I love Sundays. Such a great day to relax and watch someone else solve tough puzzles.
Big compilation time!
Get this into your eyeballs and enjoy the chaos.
More Aussie's on Hot Ones!
Such a big name actor as well. You love to see it.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
My cat is my son
May 21, 2024
He's always winning in my hear.
Glue meme, but make it The Bear
WEVE GOT PIZZA ORDERS COMING IN— doomer (@uncledoomer) May 22, 2024
WHERE THE FUCK IS MY NONTOXIC GLUUUUE https://t.co/HcnlXvP91v pic.twitter.com/GzpyWP4hhQ
AI in Google answers couldn't go wrong, could it?
You are basically always on-call
A TikToker asked why they feel overwhelmed trying to answer all their incoming messages, and I thought I had a good answer pic.twitter.com/FUPZxluVCV— Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JasonKPargin) May 22, 2024
As the video says: Hollywood depicted a person with a job that has them always on a phone (even in their car) as being a supremely stressful job.
Thank you, monkey
all of them thanking the monkey is such a dumb joke but it takes me out every time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/t3DXGQqWKA— libby 🍉 (@sinnedsystem) May 22, 2024
Always thank your server.
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Memory - Sugarcult
- Stay in Shadow - Finger Eleven
- Congratulations Smack + Katy - Reggie and the Full Effect
- Everyone Alive - Local H
Here are some Shacknews articles from this week
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord review: Boomer looter
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 review: Maelstrom of the mind
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Switch review: Even better with age
- Paper Trail review: Folding, unfolding, and refolding an adventure
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You can also support us by checking out Bubbletron and seeing if you can score the highest valuation of the day!
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Weekend Discussion - May 26, 2024