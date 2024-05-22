ShackStream: Embracing the Satsui No Hado with Akuma in Street Fighter 6 Akuma is finally live in Street Fighter 6 and we'll be playing him in a special ShackStream to see what this Raging Demon can do!

The time has come for the Satsui No Hado to be unleashed on all of the unfortunate Street Fighter 6 characters. Akuma has arrived, and brings an oppressive array of shoto fighting techniques with him at the cost of being a glass cannon. He rounds out the Year One DLC characters and we’ll be seeing what he can do on a special ShackStream today.

Akuma released in Street Fighter 6 this week alongside the rollout of a massive new gameplay balance patch that heavily adjusted the universal mechanics and various moves of all characters. Join us as we go live with the character, take him to the lab, and see what he can do. We’ll be going live with Street Fighter 6 and Akuma on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3:15 p.m PT / 6:15 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Is Akuma strong enough to shake the meta heavens of Street Fighter 6? Join us as we find out when we go live with him on this special ShackStream.