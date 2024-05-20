Nintendo acquires Shiver Entertainment port studio The Big N will have Shiver's focus stay on developing and porting software to multiple platforms.

Nintendo continues to make moves to bolster its position with the latest being the acquisition of Shiver Entertainment. This studio has experience porting and developing software, with the latest being Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.

On May 20, 2024, Nintendo issued a notice of the acquisition of Shiver Entertainment. The Big N has entered into an agreement with Embracer Group to acquire all of its outstanding shares of Shiver Entertainment.

The notice goes on to state the intent of the acquisition, noting that Shiver Entertainment is known for its porting capabilities, pointing to the company’s work on Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1. “Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles,” the statement reads. “Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch.”

The acquisition of Shiver Entertainment sounds as though Nintendo is leaning into the porting side of its business model. The company has already seen great success with its online catalog of retro video games with titles from the NES up to the Nintendo 64 being available to play on its console-handheld hybrid.

Considering that Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo, has revealed that an announcement about the Nintendo Switch successor is coming within this fiscal year, the company could be utilizing Shiver Entertainment to port various titles to a new platform. The statement does note “multiple platforms” but that could just as likely be referring to the pre-existing systems.

Despite the lukewarm reception to the recent Mortal Kombat, Nintendo's purchase of Shiver Entertainment and its push to continue porting software is certainly exciting for fans. Nintendo has a massive catalog of outstanding titles and players would no doubt enjoy seeing more of them become available on modern platforms.