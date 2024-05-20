New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo acquires Shiver Entertainment port studio

The Big N will have Shiver's focus stay on developing and porting software to multiple platforms.
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Nintendo continues to make moves to bolster its position with the latest being the acquisition of Shiver Entertainment. This studio has experience porting and developing software, with the latest being Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1.

On May 20, 2024, Nintendo issued a notice of the acquisition of Shiver Entertainment. The Big N has entered into an agreement with Embracer Group to acquire all of its outstanding shares of Shiver Entertainment.

Text reads: Notice of the Acquisition of Shiver Entertainment, Inc. Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Japan, President and Representative Director: Shuntaro Furukawa; hereinafter “Nintendo”) hereby announces that it has entered into an agreement with Embracer Group AB (HQ: Karlstad, Sweden, CEO: Lars Wingefors) to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Shiver Entertainment, Inc. (HQ: Miami, Florida, U.S; CEO: John Schappert; hereinafter “Shiver”) and to make it a wholly owned subsidiary (the “Acquisition”). 1. Purpose of Acquisition Shiver is a video game development company that develops software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch. Since its establishment in 2012, Shiver has partnered with publishers and developers through commissions for large scale title developments, and recently, has worked on porting and developing software titles such as Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1. Nintendo will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Shiver and make it a wholly owned subsidiary. By welcoming Shiver’s experienced and accomplished development team, Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles. Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch. The Acquisition will be completed pending satisfaction of all relevant customary closing conditions.

Source: Nintendo

The notice goes on to state the intent of the acquisition, noting that Shiver Entertainment is known for its porting capabilities, pointing to the company’s work on Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1. “Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles,” the statement reads. “Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch.”

The acquisition of Shiver Entertainment sounds as though Nintendo is leaning into the porting side of its business model. The company has already seen great success with its online catalog of retro video games with titles from the NES up to the Nintendo 64 being available to play on its console-handheld hybrid.

Considering that Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo, has revealed that an announcement about the Nintendo Switch successor is coming within this fiscal year, the company could be utilizing Shiver Entertainment to port various titles to a new platform. The statement does note “multiple platforms” but that could just as likely be referring to the pre-existing systems.

Despite the lukewarm reception to the recent Mortal Kombat, Nintendo's purchase of Shiver Entertainment and its push to continue porting software is certainly exciting for fans. Nintendo has a massive catalog of outstanding titles and players would no doubt enjoy seeing more of them become available on modern platforms.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

