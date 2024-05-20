Tesla ending Steam support in its vehicles Where Tesla vehicles' ability to access Steam was once toted as a selling point, it seems Tesla is pulling the feature entirely.

It would appear that Steam support inside Tesla electric vehicles is coming to an end in the very near future. Recently, customers shared that new delivery emails on Tesla orders have a disclaimer stating that the service will become unavailable soon. Tesla began integrating Steam in demos in 2022, but it would seem that the effort has come to a dead end for the time being.

Word of Tesla’s end of Steam service inside its vehicles was first reported via Electrek, but also confirmed by various Tesla customers who received the email about it. According to Tesla customer service, Steam integration is being dropped in the very near future. The notice was at the bottom of the email under the header “Gaming Features,” and reads follows:

Tesla is updating the gaming computer in your Model X and your vehicle is no longer capable of playing Steam games. All other entertainment and app functionalities are unaffected.

Tesla has boasted of its vehicles' ability to play games, showcasing titles like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 in previous demos.

Source: Tesla

It’s unknown why Tesla would suddenly drop the Steam integration feature after having begun to integrate the program in 2022, and toting it in several Tesla product demos after. Many may recall when Tesla advertised the playing of games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and even Cyberpunk 2077 within the confines of the vehicle. That said, it seems the project ultimately didn’t prove fruitful enough to continue. As the message says, players will still be able to access other entertainment, just not Steam or your game library therein.

Whether or not Tesla speaks to this removal and its reasoning remains to be seen, but it looks like the idea of accessing your Steam library in Tesla’s vehicles is on hold for the foreseeable future. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates.