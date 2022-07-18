Elon Musk claims Tesla to demo Steam integration in EVs in August 2022 Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed a demo regarding Steam integration may be coming within the next month.

Elon Musk has stayed in the news for quite some time regarding a number of his pursuits, for better or worse, but he still remains CEO of Tesla and his efforts with the electric vehicle company continue as vehicles ship and improvements ship with them. One such improvement may be the integration of Steam into Tesla products. Elon Musk claims that Tesla may very well be making this happen with a demo coming up next month, seemingly August 2022.

Elon Musk made this claim in a Twitter thread responding to the Tesla Owner’s Silicon Valley twitter on July 15, 2022. Following a tweet showing off existing video game integration in Teslas though the company’s proprietary system, Tesla Arcade, Musk chimed in to share the very interesting and apparently upcoming feature.

“We’re making progress with Steam integration,” the Tesla CEO commented quite plainly. “Demo probably next month.”

It just so happens that Tesla launches it Q2 2022 earnings results this coming Wednesday, July 20, as well. So, it may be that get some word of the upcoming Steam integration demo there.

Elon Musk has been in the news quite frequently as of late for his business with Twitter. As the CEO attempts to break off a deal to buy the social media platform for $44 billion USD, he is being taken to court by Twitter, which aims to force Elon Musk to uphold the agreed-upon deal. It will remain to be seen what happens there, but Musk and Twitter are likely to be in court for quite some time over the filed lawsuit.

Meanwhile, over at Twitter, prices have risen on vehicles, but Musk has made mention that Tesla’s price hikes may smooth out if ongoing global inflation calms down.

Steam isn’t likely the main reason anyone is buying a Tesla, but its inclusion would simply add to the suite of existing features that continue to make the company’s products valuable. As we await further details on a Steam integration demo supposedly coming to Tesla in the coming month, stay tuned for more details and coverage here at Shacknews.