Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 131

We're discussing Amazon's Tomb Raider show announcement and the X-Men 97 finale on today's PGTC!
Thursday means the week is almost over, and it's time for Pop! Goes the Culture! Donovan and Greg are prepared to discuss the latest in movie and TV news, so come hang out!

Episode 131 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We'll open our show with a tribute to the legendary Roger Corman. From there, we'll discuss the new Wicked trailer, Amazon's Tomb Raider show, and Happy Gilmore 2 getting the greenlight at Netflix.

Thank you for stopping by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture!, your support means the world. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

To me, my X-Men! It's time for Episode 131 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

