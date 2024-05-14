Watch the Google I/O 2024 keynote here Tune in to the Google I/O 2024 keynote to hear all the announcements and see the latest reveals.

The Google I/O 2024 keynote is taking place today and you can watch it right here on Shacknews. This event is all about Google announcing its new products and services, and giving consumers an insight into what’s next for the company.

Google I/O 2024 keynote livestream

The Google I/O 2024 keynote will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The event will be streamed on Google’s YouTube channel where you can also rewatch it (or catch up on what you missed) later on.

Google I/O 2024 is a multi-day affair where the tech giant reveals new products and announces services it will be pursuing over the year and into the future. This is an opportunity to see what Google has been working on, with last year’s keynote revealing new Pixel products, generate AI in the company’s Search platform, and more.

Given Google’s ongoing investment into AI, it’s safe to assume we’ll be hearing more about its research into the somewhat controversial new frontier. Stay tune to Shacknews over the coming days as we bring you the freshest announcements from Google I/O 2024.