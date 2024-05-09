Unity (U) Q1 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations Unity posted a considerable beat on revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal year.

Unity (U), the company behind the popular video game engine, has released its earnings report for Q1 2024. After experiencing some controversy for the better part of last year, Unity has started 2024 with a beat on revenue expectations.

Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company tallied $460 million in revenue for the quarter, comfortably beating the $432 million expectation. In the shareholder letter, Unity addressed its place in the gaming industry.



Source: Unity

We believe that the opportunity in Gaming is significant. We are working to create synergies between our businesses to better serve our customers. The gaming industry generates $260 billion in annual revenue with mobile being the single largest market. We believe that we have a unique set of assets and capabilities with the Engine, Cloud, Monetization and Aura that can be better integrated to create more value for customers and shareholders. We continue to make sequential progress in Industries with customers in automotive, manufacturing and e-commerce.

Unity’s earnings report also brought an updated revenue forecast for the 2025 fiscal year, which is below the analysts’ expectations. Bookmark our finance page for more business news as it intersects with gaming.