Unity (U) Q1 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations

Unity (U), the company behind the popular video game engine, has released its earnings report for Q1 2024. After experiencing some controversy for the better part of last year, Unity has started 2024 with a beat on revenue expectations.
Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings report was published at the close of markets today. The company tallied $460 million in revenue for the quarter, comfortably beating the $432 million expectation. In the shareholder letter, Unity addressed its place in the gaming industry.
Unity’s earnings report also brought an updated revenue forecast for the 2025 fiscal year, which is below the analysts’ expectations. Bookmark our finance page for more business news as it intersects with gaming.
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_