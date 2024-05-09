New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Unity (U) Q1 2024 earnings call here

Tune in as Unity discusses the results of the first quarter of its financial year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Unity
Unity’s (U) first financial quarter of the fiscal year has come to a close and the company will soon share its earnings report for the period. Unity will then hold an earnings call to further dive into those results and talk about its forecast for the coming quarter. If you’re interested in hearing what the top brass has to say, you can listen to Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings call right here.

Listen to the Unity (U) Q1 2024 earnings call

Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Unity also hosts the call as a webcast on its investor relations website.

Earlier this month, Unity named Matthew Bromberg as its new CEO. It’ll be interesting to hear if Bromberg makes his first appearance on today’s call.

If you aren’t able to tune into Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings call, fear not. We’ll be listening and sharing any news on our Unity topic page. Stick with us for other financial news out of other video game companies reporting earnings this week.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

