Listen to the Unity (U) Q1 2024 earnings call here

Unity’s (U) first financial quarter of the fiscal year has come to a close and the company will soon share its earnings report for the period. Unity will then hold an earnings call to further dive into those results and talk about its forecast for the coming quarter. If you’re interested in hearing what the top brass has to say, you can listen to Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings call right here.

Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Unity also hosts the call as a webcast on its investor relations website.

Earlier this month, Unity named Matthew Bromberg as its new CEO. It’ll be interesting to hear if Bromberg makes his first appearance on today’s call.

If you aren’t able to tune into Unity’s Q1 2024 earnings call, fear not. We’ll be listening and sharing any news on our Unity topic page. Stick with us for other financial news out of other video game companies reporting earnings this week.