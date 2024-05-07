Watch the May 2024 Apple Event here The newest Apple Event is airing live today and is expected to focus on iPad. Here's how you can watch all of today's announcements.

Apple has something to show off today. It's not quite WWDC time, but the company still has something to show off, nonetheless, during this special May 7 Apple Event. What does Apple have in store for users? Watch along with us and find out.

Watch the May 7 Apple Event here

The latest Apple Event will be presented live on Tuesday, May 7 at 7:00 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. The full presentation can be viewed on Apple's website, as well as through the Apple Events app on the Apple TV. It can also be viewed on the Apple YouTube channel. We've helpfully embedded the stream above for your convenience.

Rumors have been flying regarding what Apple has to show off. The consensus appears to be that the company is showing off the latest in its iPad tablet line. This means a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and maybe even a new iPad Mini. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has estimated that this presentation will last roughly 35 minutes and focus on the new iPad models, as well as their many new features that will market them as a potential laptop replacement. We've previously noted that Apple's teaser image for this event appears to point to the Apple Pencil.

That's what we know about the May 7 Apple Event. We will be watching today's presentation along with everybody else, so keep it on Shacknews for today's biggest announcements.