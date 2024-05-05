New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - May 5, 2024

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Is that a sudoku with no given digits? You know it. How would you even begin approaching this puzzle?

Terraform time!

This channel has made me want to check out Factorio and other management / automation games.

How would you go reducing your workouts?

It's interesting to see what Will goes through for these videos.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

South Park is the best

I love that everyone here is having a good time.

Rest in peace Mafalda Scala

If you haven't already, take a look at MADiSON. It's an incredible title and it's great to see the developer's grandmother immortalized.

ODST soundtrack slaps

Everyone likes it.

Anyone still got their OG Xbox?

I'm lucky enough to still have my OG Xbox and the box it came in!

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! Have you checked out Bubbletron yet? See if you can get the money hat!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola