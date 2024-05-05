Weekend Discussion - May 5, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.
Your daily dose of sudoku
Is that a sudoku with no given digits? You know it. How would you even begin approaching this puzzle?
Terraform time!
This channel has made me want to check out Factorio and other management / automation games.
How would you go reducing your workouts?
It's interesting to see what Will goes through for these videos.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
South Park is the best
The voice actor of "Ike" from South Park is hilarious pic.twitter.com/bOEQLJtXqT— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 2, 2024
I love that everyone here is having a good time.
Rest in peace Mafalda Scala
My grandmother, Mafalda Scala, has just passed away. I know many of you were expecting posts about today's release of MADiSON VR, but I am heartbroken. She was more than just supportive throughout this journey and even became a part of this, as many of you may already know. She… pic.twitter.com/2x6EIi1cui— MADiSON Videogame (@MADiSON_Game) May 2, 2024
If you haven't already, take a look at MADiSON. It's an incredible title and it's great to see the developer's grandmother immortalized.
ODST soundtrack slaps
April 30, 2024
Everyone likes it.
Anyone still got their OG Xbox?
Are you old enough to remember Microsoft’s first console? The Xbox. pic.twitter.com/uwjGFXpm7V— Charlie (@Michael198850) April 28, 2024
I'm lucky enough to still have my OG Xbox and the box it came in!
Weekend Vibes
What I'm listening to...
- Autobrats - The Lot Six
- Hot Night Crash - Sahara Hotnights
- I Let Go - Eighteen Visions
- Saccharine Smile - Donots
