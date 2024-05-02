Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 Wearables revenue fell 9.6% from prior year despite Vision Pro launch The launch of the Vision Pro couldn't save Apple from a steep decline in Wearables revenue this quarter.

Apple’s Q2 2024 earnings report features a slew of interesting tidbits about the company’s business over the last period. This included figures for the Wearables division, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the newly released Vision Pro. Despite the release of the new spacial computer during the quarter, revenue for Apple Wearables was down considerably.

Apple detailed the performance of its Wearables division in its consolidated financial statement for the second quarter. The Wearables division accounted for $7.9 billion in revenue this past quarter, representing a 9.6 percent drop from the $8.7 billion that it made in the same quarter of the previous year.



The drop in revenue is particularly telling given that Apple released its Vision Pro device back in February. Described as a “spatial computer,” the mixed reality headset was priced at $3,500, a point of contention among tech enthusiasts and casual consumers. Apple doesn’t provide specific sales for the Vision Pro, but it falls under the Wearables category of the company’s product line-up.

The Wearables metric comes from the company's Q2 2024 earnings report, which showed a beat on revenue and EPS.