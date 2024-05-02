New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 Wearables revenue fell 9.6% from prior year despite Vision Pro launch

The launch of the Vision Pro couldn't save Apple from a steep decline in Wearables revenue this quarter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Apple
1

Apple’s Q2 2024 earnings report features a slew of interesting tidbits about the company’s business over the last period. This included figures for the Wearables division, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the newly released Vision Pro. Despite the release of the new spacial computer during the quarter, revenue for Apple Wearables was down considerably.

Apple detailed the performance of its Wearables division in its consolidated financial statement for the second quarter. The Wearables division accounted for $7.9 billion in revenue this past quarter, representing a 9.6 percent drop from the $8.7 billion that it made in the same quarter of the previous year.

Geoff Keighley wearing an Apple Vision Pro.

Source: Geoff Keighley

The drop in revenue is particularly telling given that Apple released its Vision Pro device back in February. Described as a “spatial computer,” the mixed reality headset was priced at $3,500, a point of contention among tech enthusiasts and casual consumers. Apple doesn’t provide specific sales for the Vision Pro, but it falls under the Wearables category of the company’s product line-up.

The Wearables metric comes from the company’s Q2 2024 earnings report, which showed a beat on revenue and EPS. For more financial news out of the biggest tech companies reporting earnings this week, stay tuned to Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

