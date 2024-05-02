Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Apple narrowly cleared Wall Street's expectation for EPS and revenue in the quarter.

Apple (AAPL) has released its earnings report for Q2 2024, providing insight to its financial performance over the last few months. The iPhone maker managed to beat expectations for both earnings and revenue in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

Apple shared its Q2 2024 earnings report shortly after the close of markets today. The company reported $90.8 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $90 billion. Apple’s earnings per share were $1.53, closely beating Wall Street’s expectation of $1.50. CEO Tim Cook provided a statement with the results.

Today Apple is reporting revenue of $90.8 billion for the March quarter, including an all-time revenue record in Services. During the quarter, we were thrilled to launch Apple Vision Pro and to show the world the potential that spatial computing unlocks. We’re also looking forward to an exciting product announcement next week and an incredible Worldwide Developers Conference next month. As always, we are focused on providing the very best products and services for our customers, and doing so while living up to the core values that drive us.

Apple (AAPL) stock saw a sharp increase in after-hours trading following the publishing of its earnings report. The stock was as high as $183.03 after ending the day at $173.14.

Apple also announced that it would be increasing its dividend and adding to its buyback program.