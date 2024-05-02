New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Apple (AAPL) Q2 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

Apple narrowly cleared Wall Street's expectation for EPS and revenue in the quarter.
Donovan Erskine
1

Apple (AAPL) has released its earnings report for Q2 2024, providing insight to its financial performance over the last few months. The iPhone maker managed to beat expectations for both earnings and revenue in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

Apple shared its Q2 2024 earnings report shortly after the close of markets today. The company reported $90.8 billion in revenue, beating the expectation of $90 billion. Apple’s earnings per share were $1.53, closely beating Wall Street’s expectation of $1.50. CEO Tim Cook provided a statement with the results.

Apple (AAPL) stock saw a sharp increase in after-hours trading following the publishing of its earnings report. The stock was as high as $183.03 after ending the day at $173.14.

Apple also announced that it would be increasing its dividend and adding to its buyback program. Bookmark our Apple topic page for more timely coverage on the tech giant.

