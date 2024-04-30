Fallout's Sarita Choudhury chats bringing Moldaver to life From what piece of Fallout tech she wants in real life to whether she wants to be in more video game shows, we talk about it all!

The Fallout TV series has been a resounding success, both critically and for the average viewer. It’s been so popular that it’s become Amazon Prime Video’s second biggest release, accruing some 65 million viewers since it launched. We here at Shacknews loved it, and in a bid to get more Wasteland into our lives, we sat down with Sarita Choudhury to talk about bringing Moldaver to life and to talk about all things Fallout. Check it out!

One of the standout elements of the Fallout show are the sets, with actors moving through actual structures, making the whole thing feel alive. For Choudhury, the first time realizing she would be on real sets was mindblowing. “The scope of the sets are ridiculous,” Choudhury said. “I thought I was going to be on a green screen and I wasn’t, it was all real sets.” She goes on to say it was like being in an adult Disneyland.

Choudhury went into some detail about how she prepared for the role. As someone who had never held a firearm before, she took the time to really listen to the armorers to hear about how things should be done. Choudhury mentions asking the crew to show her first, so she fully understood what was needed. In addition to this, the weaponry is apparently quite heavy!

We chatted about a bit more with Choudhury, so make sure you check out the whole interview.